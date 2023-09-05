‘There’s a change, but it’s just different’: ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star teases ‘wild ride’ in season 4

The 4th season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is premiering on September 5, and returning star Meredith Marks told fans to prepare for a “wild ride” with an “unbelievable outcome,” she teased to People.

Marks, who is heading into her 4th season of the Bravo show, admitted that she was involved in some of the drama. “There was so much thrown at me that you will definitely see me engage,” she shared, but that she was “relatively unbothered” by it. Marks is joined for the 4th season by her fellow original RHOSLC co-stars Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, and Lisa Barlow. Rounding out the Housewives cast are Monica Garcia, a newbie, and Angie Katsanevas, who was a friend of the Housewives last season.

Another notable change for season 4 is the return of Marks’ friend and former star Mary Cosby. Cosby left the show ahead of season 3 and while she only returned as a friend this season, Marks said her humor was sorely needed on the show. “I was really excited to have Mary back because I think she brings a very unusual humor to the show,” Marks shared with People. “I also like that she’s pretty direct and doesn’t really hold her opinions back, so I thought it was great to have her back.”

Fans were also thrilled to have Cosby back on the show, especially after the trailer for the 4th season dropped and showed some of the star’s comments during filming. In one scene, the outspoken reality star was asked by Gay, “Do you think I look inbred?” Cosby replied calmly, “I do.” In another clip, Cosby told Rose, “Wake up, bobblehead!” After the trailer dropped, fans commented on Cosby’s return, with one person tweeting, “Friends… when I tell you I missed Mary M Cosby, I really did.” On September 5, fans began tweeting about that evening’s RHOSLC season 4 premiere and many wrote, “Happy Mary Cosby Day!”

Of course, the 4th season will be without one of its original stars, Jen Shah, who is currently serving in federal prison serving a five-and-a-half-year sentence after pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges for her role in a telemarketing scheme. Marks told E! News that she’d been in touch with Shah’s husband Sharrieff “Coach” Shah, and that he was “doing OK” and their two sons were doing well. “They’re thriving, but it’s tough,” she said. “Doing the best they can.” However, Marks said she didn’t think any of her RHOSLC co-stars had been in touch with Shah or her loved ones.