‘There’s not a uniformity and I think that helps’: The Warner Bros. exec who was just busted for trolling critics lauds DC’s TV shows over Marvel

There’s not a lot of factual inaccuracies to be found in claiming that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has perhaps over-extended itself by churning out so many TV shows in quick succession, but can you trust the word of a high-ranking executive that was literally just outed as an online troll?

Max boss and overall Warner Bros. content king Casey Bloys recently apologized after it was brought to light that he’d recruited a “secret army” of burner accounts to pile onto critics who left negative reviews or disparaging comments on the streaming service’s lineup of episodic originals, which makes him stepping back into the spotlight to throw subtle shade at Marvel all the more fascinating.

When asked about superhero fatigue, Bloys pointed out that DC is trying to ensure each of its TV shows stands alone as entirely unique and completely different, something that can’t be applied to the regularly-identikit MCU roster of Disney Plus exclusives.

“I don’t know that it’s necessarily tentpole fatigue as much as it is a sameness of storytelling. I think the key, even within DC, is trying to tell different stories in different styles, to not try to do the same show over and over and over again. I would say Peacemaker is a very different show tonally than The Penguin. So, there’s not a uniformity to the storytelling and I think that helps. Unfortunately, Marvel, as good as their shows are, there’s probably been a lot of them. That’s one of the advantages we have at Warner Bros. is it’s not just one set of stories. There’s a lot of stories you can go to.”

His points are salient, but anything he says has been overshadowed by the revelation that he’s a troll in wolf’s clothing. Of course, it’s up to DC to prove it has what it takes to beat Marvel at its own game, and it certainly helps that the Multiverse Saga is making things awfully easy on that front.