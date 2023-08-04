‘They’ve got Klingons dubstepping’: Fans weigh in on the latest episode of ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’

You read the title, we both know why you’re here. Star Trek has got Klingons doing a dubstep routine — and it’s tearing apart the very fabric of spacetime. So, let’s boldly go where no one has gone before, and dissect whether this latest choice from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was worth it.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has continued to be a bit of a mixed bag since its release in May of 2022. On one hand, this reimagining of the USS Enterprise and its intrepid crew has been exactly what this aging franchise has needed. One the other, it gives us Klingon dubstep, which is… Divisive. To say the least.

Earlier this morning a Twitter user by the name of “KongoZande” decided to post a quick clip of the aforementioned scene, and the Star Trek fandom at large has started weighing in en masse.

At least it’s original, right? Star Trek has always been known for breaking boundaries and trying new things. In a way, Klingons doing dubstep was written in the stars. Moves like this prove that the folks behind the Paramount Plus series are still willing to take risks — and in a world overwhelmed by unoriginality, that’s a good thing. Still, that hasn’t stopped some fans for seeing this choice as a departure, and they’re not happy.

"Love" is not the word I would ascribe to this trash. — Excrement Dispatcher🍊 (@llamapi31) August 3, 2023

Okay that’s a bit harsh. It’s not trash. Is it the Shawshank Redemption? Of course not, but it’s doing its best. Now it’s true that when I think of Star Trek, the first thing that comes to mind isn’t a musical routine, but that doesn’t mean one wouldn’t fit inside that universe somewhere. Case in point? The video above.

The great thing about a franchise like Star Trek, one that has spanned nearly 60 years, is that all genres are represented throughout its ongoing mythos. Sci-fi (of course), but also: horror, comedy, romance, action, mystery, and many-many others that make these intergalactic stories so memorable.

My point is… Take what you want from the series and leave what you don’t — others will love the things you leave behind. Such is the nature of Starfleet.

Never, no, and thanks — TheNOOBIFIER1337 (@NOOBIFIER1337) August 3, 2023

Darn. Another defector. Folks really seem to be rejecting this. Well, you can’t win ’em all.

Which would have been better… Klingon dubstep or Klingon k-pop — James Sinclair (@J_JimboB_B) August 3, 2023

See! Now this is someone who gets it. We don’t always need to hate on something that’s bad, and believe you me, Klingon dubstep sure is. What we all should be doing instead is asking more important questions. Sure, dubstep is great, but what about Klingon K-pop. That has a better ring to it anyway.