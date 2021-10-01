This Fan Theory For The Office Explains A Major Plot Point From The Show

The Office is a mainstay classic of TV comedy and it’s hard to deny it doesn’t have some extremely laughable moments even to this day. While many fans have rewatched the sixteen-year-old show countless times from start to finish, it seems that everyone might have missed a vital plot point that helped dictate the story of the entire series.

A Reddit user named Knever shared his theory which explained why Ryan was able to get his corporate promotion on the show due to someone else’s fated interview.

While many on the post supported the theory, most were doubters who raised some fair points worth considering.

What do you think? Does this theory about The Office actually hold any water or are the naysayers correct? Let us know!