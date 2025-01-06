‘This is my superpower’: Ezra Sosa shares how ‘Dancing With the Stars’ helped him come to terms with his sexuality

If you tuned into Dancing With the Stars season 33, you might have noticed a fresh face added to the lineup of pros we know and love: Ezra Sosa.
Despite getting eliminated first alongside his celebrity dance partner, the oh-so controversial Anna Delvey, Ezra had quite the journey on Dancing With the Stars season 33, finally achieving his dream of becoming a DWTS pro. Prior to this massive promotion, Ezra was a part of the Dancing With the Stars troupe and live tour for several years — simultaneously stepping in as a pro should someone get sick or injured — so finally becoming a pro on the show was quite an impressive feat for the Utah native. You go, Ezra!
Not only has he taken massive strides in his professional life, but Dancing With the Stars has also allowed Ezra to take massive strides in his personal life, coming to terms with his sexuality as a part of the Emmy Award-winning series.
Sitting down with Bachelor, Bachelorette, and Dancing With the Stars alum Gabby Windey — who is also a member of the LGBTQ+ community — for an episode of her podcast, Long Winded, Ezra opened up about how Dancing With the Stars has completely transformed his self-identity.
Here’s what DWTS pro had to say:
Kicking off the conversation, the 24-year-old shared that he grew up as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (AKA the LDS Church). According to Elder M. Russell Ballard — the former Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of the LDS Church — “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints believes that ‘the experience of same-sex attraction is a complex reality for many people. The attraction itself is not a sin, but acting on it is.'” Because of this, Ezra felt trapped as a gay man, knowing that he “had to get out” of the LDS Church in order to embrace who he truly is.
“I knew if I would have lived there any longer, I wouldn’t be out, and I’d probably be married and have kids,” Ezra explained, which is a major reason why he moved away to pursue dance full-time.
Little did he know that pursuing dance full-time would change his life entirely. “The last tour I did with Dancing With The Stars, I was still hesitant about like my self identity,” Ezra continued, prior to sharing a specific moment from the Dancing With the Stars live tour that changed his life once and for all.
“There was this dating game, and they always had me being [on] this freaking dating game… They’re obviously not going to pick the gay guy. Like, come on,” he prefaced, prior to delving into the details:
“I remember one show, there was this one question that’s a little bit more forward, and they asked it… I was like, ‘I’m not the one for you. Like, I’m gay,’ and that was the first time I think I said that in that environment — in the world of Dancing With The Stars — and the audience like erupted with laughter. I just remember sitting there, and I was like, ‘Oh wait, this is my superpower. This is what’s gonna make me different.'”
And a superpower it was indeed, easily becoming one of the most popular DWTS pros. Don’t just take it from us, though — take it from the fans in the comment section:
“Ezra deserves all the love! He’s an icon.”
“I love Ezra even more now 😭❤️ fellow ex-Mormon!!”
“Ezra is my favorite. I’ve been watching Dancing With the Stars for so long ,and I appreciate Ezra being so himself and authentic in his life experience 🫶🏻”
After all, social media sensations — such as Trisha Paytas, specifically — are practicallybegging to be his partner on Dancing With the Stars season 34!
Nevertheless, to see Ezra in action — before Dancing With the Stars returns for its 34th season, of course — snag some tickets to DWTS live tour.
Published: Jan 6, 2025 05:40 pm