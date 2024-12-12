Trisha Paytas wants to be on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and she’s already picked her perfect partner, so there

If you are a part of Gen Z (such as myself), chances are you grew up with the one and only Trisha Paytas, watching her life ebb and flow over the years.

Previously facing quite a bit of controversy — having been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, as well as having substance abuse problems in the past (among other things) — Trisha has found herself in a great place in more recent years, meeting the love of her life, Moses Hacmon, and giving birth to two beautiful baby girls: Malibu Barbie and Elvis.

Now, the influencer has amassed 9.9 million followers via TikTok, and she is also making waves with her podcast, the Just Trish podcast, where she comments on current pop culture topics. Attracting approximately 30 million YouTube views through more than 50 episodes of said podcast (as of March 2024), it is undoubtedly one of the most successful projects of Trisha’s career!

Nevertheless, after making her Saturday Night Live debut earlier this month — as well as attending the premiere of the movie-musical Wicked — Trisha seems to be crossing quite a few things off of her bucket list. What’s next on her agenda, though?

Well, it looks like she hopes to dip her toe into Dancing With the Stars in 2025, already hitting the show with some super specific requests. Keep scrolling to see what she had to say.

In a recent TikTok video, Trisha shared her 2025 dream board, which includes hosting Saturday Night Live, having her own Skims campaign, and joining The Traitors season 4, but the latter is not the only reality television show that tickles her fancy. According to the social media sensation herself, she also wants to join Dancing With the Stars season 34, but only if her partner can be the one and only Ezra Sosa.

“Dancing With the Stars, but with Ezra Sosa only, because like I need to be with the gay one. You know what I mean? Dancing with the Stars is always like showmances. I’m not trying to be like that. You know what I mean? Me and Ezra.”

For those who are unfamiliar, Ezra joined Dancing With the Stars in season 30, serving as a dancer in the troupe, as well as a dancer who would step in should a DWTS pro get sick or injured. We all remember when he stepped in for Artem Chigvintsev, dancing with Bachelorette beauty Charity Lawson for a singular episode of Dancing With the Stars season 32… right?

In Dancing With the Stars season 33, Ezra was promoted to a DWTS pro, partnered with con artist Anna Delvey and getting eliminated from the competition first. His first experience as a DWTS pro might have been lackluster (to say the least), but you know what they say — a win is a win!

Nevertheless, Ezra seems on board with Trisha being his partner next season, commenting on the video, “Contemporary to ‘Defying Gravity’ would go so HARDDDDDD” — referencing the influencer’s love for the movie-musical Wicked — before making a response video of his own.

In a video reacting to Trisha’s dream board, Ezra used the caption “FR tho she finna be my partner season 34.” Naturally, this garnered a roar of applause from fans who support this potential Dancing With the Stars pairing, taking to the comment section of the post:

“EZRA GET HER ON THE SHOW 😭” “Genuinely, this would be the highlight of my life.” “Please Ezra… tell them TikTok will explode for DWTS. The CONTENT.” “GIRL TELL YOUR PEOPLE TO TELL HER PEOPLE… LET’S GOOOO!” “Next up: Ezra pitching this aggressively to the producers 😂 (and they should do it!!!)”

To see if this DWTS duo actually comes to fruition, we will be keeping up with Trisha Paytas, Ezra Sosa, and Dancing With the Stars on social media until further notice. In the meantime, to stream past seasons of the competition show we know and love, head over to Hulu or Disney Plus.

