The Queen of England, Trisha Paytas’ new baby, and a beloved toy line converge in unexpected ways in the latest development from the world of celebrity.

Let’s start at the beginning: fans — and maybe haters — of social media influencer Trisha Paytas have joked that she may claim her new baby would be the reincarnation of the late Queen Elizabeth II. And while that viral “prophecy” has apparently remained unfulfilled (as far as we know), Paytas’ child has finally been born with another headling-grabbing characteristic: her name.

“She has arrived. Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon born 09.14.22 at 8.9 lbs and 21 1/2” 💕🙏🏼” Paytas shared in a post on Twitter Thursday, along with a few photos.

She has arrived. Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon born 09.14.22 at 8.9 lbs and 21 1/2” 💕🙏🏼🥹 pic.twitter.com/56aChFZSRC — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) September 15, 2022

Jasmine Kennedie — the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 contestant who originally came up with the meme about Paytas’ baby being a reincarnated Queen Elizabeth II — even retweeted Paytas’ post in what seems like a warm and congratulatory message, albeit alongside a GIF of Joan Cusak uttering the baby name from the movie Addams Family Values.

“She is an icon, she is a legend, she is the moment,” Kennedie wrote.

She is an icon, she is a legend, she is the moment https://t.co/waKBQSPZQb pic.twitter.com/NPWXgbJQVI — Jasmine(Mouth Almighty)Kennedie (@jasminekennedie) September 15, 2022

Kennedie’s original post about Paytas hypothetically claiming her baby to be reincarnated royalty seemed to lean more toward a sarcastic tone, by contrast. Kennedie wrote last Thursday, the day of the Queen’s passing:

“How much y’all wanna bet Trisha Paytas is going to say her child is the reincarnation of queen?”

How much y’all wanna bet Trisha Paytas is going to say her child is the reincarnation of queen? — Jasmine(Mouth Almighty)Kennedie (@jasminekennedie) September 8, 2022

Congratulations to the family and Mailbu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon, which all things considered is in no way one of the stranger celebrity baby names we’ve heard.