‘This is where the fun begins’: ‘Ahsoka’ fans ecstatic about a subtle nod to ‘Revenge of the Sith’ in episode 3

This article contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 3.

Ahsoka episode 3 is here, teasing an imminent trip to a whole new galaxy. But making the leap doesn’t seem like it’s going to be easy. As Ahsoka, Sabine and Huyang approached Morgan Elsbeth’s hyperspace ring, Shin Hati and Marrok appeared with a squad of starfighters to blow their ship out of the sky.

Shin displayed some impressive piloting skills, though one tiny piece of equipment has long-time fans punching the air; she’s wearing an identical communications headset to the one that Anakin wore in Revenge of the Sith.

Image via Disney Plus

This headset can famously be seen in the “This is where the fun begins” moment that’s become one of the most memetic moments of the third installment of the prequel trilogy. The same headset has popped up quite a lot in Star Wars, being seen in The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch among many others.

This specific type of headset with the metal contact over the forehead is also theorized to let Force users more easily use their powers while dogfighting, so perhaps Baylan is making sure his student has all the skills a fully-fledged Jedi Knight would have.

We already know that Hayden Christensen is making some sort of appearance in Ahsoka, though whether it’s simply the show featuring some voiceover by him, a flashback to Ahsoka’s younger days or a full-on appearance as a Force Ghost remains to be seen. Either way, he and Ahsoka have a lot of history together, so don’t expect it to be a happy reunion.