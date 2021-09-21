This New Netflix Show Is Getting Absolutely Roasted By Viewers

It’s never a good sign for Netflix when they release a brand new original show on their platform and within three days it’s already surrounded by controversy. It’s an even worse sign when that show bombs hard enough that it can only manage to be the 75th most popular show on the platform according to FlixPatrol.

Suffice it to say, it looks like Chicago Party Aunt is going to end up being counted as a mistake by the platform going forward. It was released on September 17th and already is struggling to maintain its 56% Metacritic raiting. Even reviewers don’t seem to find much worthwhile with the show, with one putting it,

“There are plenty of other animated show dirtbags out there who can give you more of a reason to root for them, even if by just providing the slightest hint of a twist on the most expected jokes they could make.”

Ouch… But that’s not as brutal as users on Twitter who have been absolutely tearing into Chicago Party Aunt in the way only the internet truly can.

chicago party aunt is what happens when a t-shirt that claims to be a map of the city but only shows wrigleyville and the bean becomes a netflix show runner — Leor Galil (@imLeor) September 18, 2021

I watched the Chicago Party Aunt show. It is absolutely horrific — Josh Mings, AIA (@joshuamings) September 18, 2021

The Chicago Party Aunt show dared to ask "what if Chicago was boring" — Taylor Moore (@taylormooresays) September 19, 2021

The Netflix description for Chicago Party Aunt 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/bf8jpMvsrs — The Cool Guy #DEELC 🙂 (@SquillCoolGuy) September 18, 2021

A lot of Chicago natives hate how the show doesn’t even get life in the city right. Sadly, this makes sense as the show’s main writer lives in L.A.

I don't understand why Chicago Party Aunt is based off a "south side woman" but they put her in Wrigleyville and made her a Cubs fan? And why does she sound like she's from Minnesota more than Chicago? — Spooky Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) September 18, 2021

Watching people from Chicago get pissy about "Chicago Party Aunt" and remembering how when folks were like "Gritty looks like he might kill you in your sleep but you want to grab a beer with him anyhow" the entire city of Philadelphia was like "Naw, that's about right." — Col. Boozy Badger (@BoozyBadger) September 20, 2021

Anyway to wash the bad taste of Chicago Party Aunt out of your mouth here’s a video I took yesterday of the real Chicago that I think turned out really well pic.twitter.com/66t8ZcwFkR — ketu ketu ketu (@FoxWithGuitar) September 20, 2021

While others mourned what we have lost…

they cancelled dark crystal for this pic.twitter.com/U6De6k8uSj — rump (@Rumpmeak) September 20, 2021

With such a lack of enthusiasm early on, we don’t suspect Chicago Party Aunt will be getting a season 2 on Netflix. Still, anyone that wants to see the show for themselves still for some reason can find it streaming there now.