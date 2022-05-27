This not-so-subtle ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Easter Egg brings back a ‘Star Wars’ icon

This article contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode two

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now live on Disney Plus, with the first two episodes reintroducing us to Ewan McGregor’s former Jedi General at rock bottom. After years spent as a respected Jedi commanding legions of Clone Troopers, he’s reduced to slicing steaks in the desert for a handful of credits.

However, we saw that the past won’t let him go so easily. Obi-Wan is dragged back into action as Leia is kidnapped, forcing him into a journey across the galaxy to save her. His first destination is the cyberpunk city planet of Daiyu, and he hasn’t been off the transporter for more than a few minutes when he’s confronted by a stark reminder of his past.

Crumpled against a wall is a broken-down old Clone Trooper begging for credits. Obi-Wan stares at him, no doubt spooked out by the very familiar face staring back at him. And, appropriately as all Clone Troopers are clones of Jango Fett, this character is played by Temuera Morrison.

Morrison has played various live-action Clone Troopers for years, though recently starred in his own Disney Plus show, The Book of Boba Fett. Seeing Morrison pop up here in this small role is a very nice touch from the Obi-Wan team, even if there’s really no other option for casting if you want to show a live-action clone during this period in Star Wars history.

Digging a little deeper into the lore, this also shows that the Empire is already clearing out the old clone army and replacing them with Stormtrooper conscripts. The clones seen in the prequels were engineered with accelerated aging, so they’re rapidly breaking down, and judging by this poor trooper the Empire doesn’t have a great retirement plan.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is only set 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, so we should see some more clones hanging about, meaning this may not be Morrison’s final appearance in the show.

Obi-Wan Kenobi airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.