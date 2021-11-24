This one scene in ‘Hawkeye’ has MCU fans freaking out
On the MCU’s busy roster of lined-up Disney Plus web series and blockbuster film productions, one show, in particular, is opting for a different storytelling angle, bringing back the most underrated Avenger in an all-new adventure that’ll finally give him his moment in the spotlight.
The first installment of the newly released Hawkeye launched into action straight away, giving fans yet another glimpse of the monumental Battle of New York in the first Avengers film. In this explosive opening, we get to see the childhood of Clint’s new sidekick Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) whose family find themselves in the middle of the Chitauri assault on Earth.
The Bishops are arguing, so they fail to realize that something’s going on. When they eventually do, a young perplexed Kate watches as Hawkeye saves her life from one of the aliens and jumps off a building backward, firing an arrow at the same time to smooth out his landing.
This is the same impressive maneuver that Clint pulls off in the flick when he runs out of arrows. Only this time, we get to see it from another viewpoint.
The entire sequence, a well-put-together flashback scene that serves as the perfect backstory for Kate Bishop to follow in the footsteps of her hero, currently has a lot of Marvel fans reminiscing about the old days.
While Avengers: Endgame already depicted the battle from another perspective, the time-travel subplot mostly took place inside a bubble during the aftermath and not the fighting itself.
Hawkeye, meanwhile, once again delivers the opportunity to show the kind of havoc these superheroes leave in their wake, namely Kate herself who would’ve gone on to live an entirely different life if it weren’t for the fateful events of that day.
