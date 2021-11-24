This one scene in ‘Hawkeye’ has MCU fans freaking out

On the MCU’s busy roster of lined-up Disney Plus web series and blockbuster film productions, one show, in particular, is opting for a different storytelling angle, bringing back the most underrated Avenger in an all-new adventure that’ll finally give him his moment in the spotlight.

The first installment of the newly released Hawkeye launched into action straight away, giving fans yet another glimpse of the monumental Battle of New York in the first Avengers film. In this explosive opening, we get to see the childhood of Clint’s new sidekick Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) whose family find themselves in the middle of the Chitauri assault on Earth.

The Bishops are arguing, so they fail to realize that something’s going on. When they eventually do, a young perplexed Kate watches as Hawkeye saves her life from one of the aliens and jumps off a building backward, firing an arrow at the same time to smooth out his landing.

This is the same impressive maneuver that Clint pulls off in the flick when he runs out of arrows. Only this time, we get to see it from another viewpoint.

The entire sequence, a well-put-together flashback scene that serves as the perfect backstory for Kate Bishop to follow in the footsteps of her hero, currently has a lot of Marvel fans reminiscing about the old days.

kate bishop finding comfort from hawkeye because he saved her in the battle of new york…brb gonna cry pic.twitter.com/3swp09PHaL — 🏹 (@haileesbishop) November 24, 2021

Best opening scene from a Marvel Studios' (live action) series IMO, till date #KateBishop — Sovayan Nag (@TweetUltron) November 24, 2021

no bc clint saving kate in the battle of new york was opening scene was such a good opening scene like wow pic.twitter.com/dIO2eulbuy — Gabriel ⧗ (@dorksofprey) November 24, 2021

Not gonna lie, I'm an absolute sucker for when the MCU revisits the battle of New York — Ashley Talks Comics! (@ComicGirlAshley) November 24, 2021

I was taken back at the past, when I saw the Battle of New York on a different perspective. That was a clever idea to show the Battle of NYC on Kate's perspective! — Nero | NWH Hype 🕷️🕷️🕷️ (@MSpector_JM) November 24, 2021

I am always amazed how they take me back to 2012 Avengers: Battle of New York. I feel like school boy again. pic.twitter.com/eq9K0RcIIx — PDot #SaveDaredevil (@prabhu_dot) November 24, 2021

While Avengers: Endgame already depicted the battle from another perspective, the time-travel subplot mostly took place inside a bubble during the aftermath and not the fighting itself.

Hawkeye, meanwhile, once again delivers the opportunity to show the kind of havoc these superheroes leave in their wake, namely Kate herself who would’ve gone on to live an entirely different life if it weren’t for the fateful events of that day.