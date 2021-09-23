This Sex Education Star Is “So Tired” Of Dealing With Fans

We all know just how hard it can be to have a private life as a TV star but it seems the pressure is getting to one Sex Education star particularly hard. The show’s third season is massively popular and it seems to be getting Asa Butterfield, Otis on the show, far more attention than he ever could have wanted.

On Twitter, Butterfield shared that he’s “so tired” of everyone bothering him while he’s trying to go out in public and live his life.

I’m so tired of people filming me/taking pics without asking while I’m on a night out. It actually kills my mood and my night, fuck off, leave me be please — Asa Butterfield (@asabfb) September 19, 2021

It looks like he’s not against going all out and breaking some cellphones to ensure he has some privacy as well.

Tweeting this from a cab home after I’ve had to slap multiple phones out my face tonight — Asa Butterfield (@asabfb) September 19, 2021

Sex Education’s third season released on Netflix on September 17th. We can only hope if a fourth season is announced, Asa Butterfield has an easier time dealing with over-eager fans.