This Squid Game Star Said He Wants To Come Back For Season 2

International smash hit Squid Game is the biggest Netflix show ever. It came on so fast and blew up so quickly that even the show’s creator is trying to catch his breath.

One of the breakout stars of the show is South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae, who plays gambler Gi-hun, aka Player 456.

While there’s no news as to whether showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk is going to take on the monumental task of penning a second season, Jung-jae told EW that he was game for it. Speaking through a translator, he said that he wouldn’t even mind if Gi-hun wasn’t a main character.

“Of course. Because I’ve received so much love and support from [viewers], of course I have to play him again if there is a season 2,” the actor said. “But at this point I don’t know anything about how the story is going to turn out, or how the characters are going to change, or if there is going to be any new characters adding to the series. I don’t know anything right now. And I also don’t know whether if Gi-hun’s role was still be the main role or like a minor role on the side. But whatever it’s going to be, of course I would have to say yes.”

Squid Game Red Light, Green Light Lego Build 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The actor is experiencing the effects of being an instant celebrity, but he also recently said that Hollywood hasn’t knocked on his door just yet. “No proposals or requests have come my way,” he said to Variety. “But, if the right one came along, I’d be happy to be in an overseas production. It could be fun.”

As for season two of Squid Game, director Dong-hyuk wrote and directed the show himself and has said he’s not sure if he wants to go through that again. He lost six teeth the first time, he said.