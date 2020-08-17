Tiger King’s Joe Exotic Offers To Help Find Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband

It seems like forever ago that the internet was collectively captivated by Netflix’s Tiger King, with the docu-series becoming one of the streaming giant’s most popular shows ever, and people just couldn’t seem to stop talking bout it. The eccentric and bizarre cast of characters, deranged narrative and the huge number of conspiracy theories that started making the rounds soon after combined to create a perfect storm of car crash TV that viewers just couldn’t look away from.

While it feels like a very long time since Joe Exotic finally got his chance to become a major celebrity, albeit when he was already locked up behind bars, Tiger King was released less than five months ago, which just goes to show long 2020 has been. To capitalize on the instant popularity of the series though, adaptations seemed to be getting announced on a daily basis with Kate McKinnon producing one and American Horror Story‘s Ryan Murphy teaming up with Rob Lowe for another. Not to mention the CBS show that has Nicolas Cage attached as Joe Exotic and Netflix’s own dramatized version of the insane true story.

Of course, one of the biggest talking points to come out of Tiger King was the disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband, with a lot of people seeming to agree with Joe Exotic, who claimed that she killed him herself and staged his vanishing. Following the publicity that came about in the wake of the show’s success, the case has officially been re-opened and now Joe is offering to help the authorities thanks to the huge amount of so-called ‘evidence’ he collected throughout his long-running vendetta against her.

Admittedly, it feels like one last huge push on Joe Exotic’s part to remain relevant and hold onto the celebrity status he so desperately longed for, but if the cold case manages to gain any real traction, then we could soon be finding out that the story told in Tiger King is far from over.