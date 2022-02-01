Tim Roth says Tatiana Maslany is a ‘powerhouse’ as She-Hulk

Disney Plus’ She-Hulk should be a highlight of the 2022 MCU line-up. I’ve been a big fan of the character since Dan Slott’s Single Green Female comic book arc from the mid-2000s, which saw Jennifer Walters balance superhero antics with Marvel universe legal battles. If this series can capture that mix of comedy and drama, we’re in for a treat.

So far we’ve had a teaser trailer that gave us the briefest of brief looks at Tatiana Maslany’s take on the character, but we’ll start seeing more soon as it’s scheduled for release sometime this summer. Joining Maslany will be MCU veterans Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk and Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination.

Roth made an uncredited appearance as the voice of Abomination in Shang-Chi last year, but now he’s back for a full performance in Blonsky’s human form. In a new interview with the ‘On Tape’ Podcast, he refused to drop any big She-Hulk spoilers, but said:

“Tatiana, who plays She-Hulk, is just outstanding, she’s… a powerhouse.”

Maslany, Ruffalo, and Roth won’t be the only super strong characters in the show, though, as The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil will be playing the villainous Titania. In Marvel Comics, she received her powers via Doctor Doom’s experiments and though it’s very unlikely they’ll go down this route in the MCU (yet), watching her and Walters face-off in a destructive bout should make for some killer fight scenes.

Kevin Feige has confirmed that Maslany’s She-Hulk will go on to feature in future MCU movies, though has also said that they see the Disney Plus show as potentially having multiple seasons, with the “half-hour legal comedy” format tried and tested on TV.

My hope is that her day job as a superhero-focused lawyer means we get a lot of wider MCU cameos in the show, particularly as the property destruction caused as superheroes save the day inevitably results in a mountain of litigation.

She-Hulk will premiere on Disney Plus in “mid-2022”.