‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ spin-off gets its cast

We thought the story was over… until Netflix announced back in October of 2021 that they planned to find love for more than one of the Covey sisters. This time it is Kitty Covey under cupids watchful gaze as she tries to navigate the often murky waters of love in the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before spin-off series, XO, Kitty. The series has just released the names of an additional nine new cast members that will have recurring roles on the show appearing alongside Anna Cathcart reprising her, now titular, role.

Joining Cathcart for the spin-off series are, Choi Min-yeong playing Dae – Kitty’s long-distance boyfriend, Anthony Keyvan as Q, Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Peter Thurnwald playing Alex, and Regan Aliyah is set to play Juliana. Also on board as recurring characters will be Yunjin Kim, Michael K. Lee, and Jocelyn Shelfo.

Already obsessed with the cast from XO, Kitty — a new series where our To All The Boys matchmaker heads to South Korea to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend only to discover she doesn't know as much about love as she once thought! pic.twitter.com/imcIyqC5Vi — Netflix (@netflix) April 5, 2022

The series will follow the youngest Covey sister, and self-proclaimed “love expert,” as she heads back to South Korea to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend. Kitty has sat, watched, and meddled in her sister and father’s love life over the course of the Netflix trilogy but will now find that, while it’s all well and good to give advice when you are on the outside looking in, its a lot harder when it’s your own heart you are risking. Maybe, it’s not Kitty we need to be worried about though, in the words of her father, “Katherine Song Covey’s discovered boys, God help ’em.”

Filming is already underway in Seoul, South Korea with episodes to be directed by Jennifer Arnold, Jeff Chan, Pamela Romanowsky, and Katina Medina Mora for this coming season. The showrunners of the show include Sascha Rothchild and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before author Jenny Han, who has also co-written some of the episodes.