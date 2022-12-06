To everyone’s great relief, Matt Lucas is passing the baguette and exiting ‘The Great British Bake Off’

Thank goodness, Bake Off didn’t deserve him anyway. For real, why all the hate? Fans across the internet have rejoiced that comedian and actor Matt Lucas is leaving The Great British Bake Off, but the reason behind their excitement doesn’t really make that much sense in the first place. Take a look at the Tweet below if you’d like another reason to HATE (love) Matt Lucas.

Look at him, being all gracious and stuff. How dare he have nice things to say about the hardworking people that make one of television’s most wholesome shows possible. The nerve of this guy. Are you sensing a bit of a pattern? We don’t agree. Frankly, Matt Lucas has done just fine as a co-presenter on the series, and although Bake Off has had its blunders over the years — that doesn’t mean we should all crap on someone for doing their job.

If you check the comments on his Tweet, you’ll find a lot of love, but you’ll also find a lot of hate. Which is all the more reason to take pause, and think about why that’s the case in the first place. It’s true that The Great British Bake Off found themselves in hot water earlier this year during an episode titled “Mexican Week.“

During the episode, a few low hanging jokes were made by Matt Lucas and fellow presenter Noel Fielding that certainly missed the mark. Long story short, they were puns about Mexico that didn’t land. That’s it, that’s the story. But it doesn’t stop there. The bakers even went as far to make, wait for it, tacos…during Mexican week, and that flustered people. Which we’re still a little confused by.

Was it the methodology? Was it appropriation? Was it uncalled for? Who the heck knows at this point, and more importantly who doesn’t love tacos? After all, they were invented in Mexico. It would stand to reason that during a Mexican-themed week they’d be talked about at the very least.

Sure, tacos technically aren’t a pastry, but the baking of traditional corn tortillas is an art form in and of itself — one the judges of Bake Off wanted to challenge the contestants with. If all you do is east sweets, we’d imagine every once in a while you’re going to want to taste something savory. We get stomach aches just thinking about the amount of sugar these people ingest on a daily basis.

So it’s true, Matt Lucas is leaving Bake Off. He’s not a bad guy, he just presented muffins for a living. We wish him well, and so should anyone who understands that we’re all just trying to do our jobs, have a little fun, and grow along the way. Cheers.