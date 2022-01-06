Another prominent TV personality has tested positive for COVID-19 as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge in the U.S.

In this latest development, Today show host Hoda Kotb is the newest public figure to test positive in a breakthrough case of the virus, despite already being fully vaccinated and having a booster shot, Today posted on its website.

Despite the diagnosis, she seemed in high spirits Thursday, telling fans on Twitter “Thx for well wishes! Feeling good.” She went on to indicate that she would be quarantining for the time being, saying “cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo.”

Thx for well wishes! Feeling good.. ❤️ cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) January 6, 2022

Today went on to say in their announcement that Kotb is currently isolating at home.

The positive test comes as a record-breaking amount of coronavirus cases have been occurring all across the country with the more transmissible Omicron variant. The single-day record of more than one million new coronavirus cases in the U.S. was recorded on Monday, according to Smithsonian Magazine, who cited data from Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control estimates that 95.4% of U.S. coronavirus cases are from the Omicron variant, Reuters reported this week.

According to the CDC’s website, currently available vaccines are expected to protect “against severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths due to infection with the Omicron variant.” However, breakthrough infections by people who are fully vaccinated are expected to occur with the new variant. Nevertheless, they said, “The recent emergence of Omicron further emphasizes the importance of vaccination and boosters.”

NBC reported that despite Omicron’s surge in cases, the reported deaths doesn’t appear to be surging, leading some to suggest it may be a milder form of COVID-19, especially for those who are vaccinated and have received a booster shot.