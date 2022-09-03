Tolkien and ‘Star Wars’ fans now competing for the title of most entitled fan base

For many years, fans of the Star Wars universe were easily singled out as the most annoying fan base of all time. They would dress up for movie premieres before it was cool, they would nitpick and discuss every nuance of the movies and just be generally insufferable online.

Then of course along came Harry Potter and a little later The Lord of The Rings, the movies, at least. These fan bases took what the Star Wars crowd established, taking those annoying principles to their beloved franchises. The LOTR fans were tolerable-ish and didn’t really have that bad of a rap…until now.

With the release of Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, fans seem to be stepping up their LOTR love, and people are taking notice, like Twitter user Sean Corbett, who pointed out that J.R.R. Tolkien devotees are now complaining about things like Galadriel having a sword.

“THEY’RE BITCHING OVER GALADRIEL HAVING A SWORD? GALADRIEL? GALADRIEL IS F*CKING INFINITE POWER CHEAT CODE IN A BOX. SHE COULD FIGHT WITH A POOL NOODLE AND WIN,” he wrote in all caps missive before following it up with, “I don’t know which fanbase is more insufferable, Tolkien or Star Wars.”

THEY’RE BITCHING OVER GALADRIEL HAVING A SWORD? GALADRIEL? GALADRIEL IS FUCKING INFINITE POWER CHEATCODE IN A BOX SHE COULD FIGHT WITH A POOL NOODLE AND WIN. — Sean Corbett (@sc_codeUM) September 2, 2022

Twitter Agent 711 found a fun way to say that Tolkien fans are worse than Star Wars fans.

Tolkien fans might be worse than star wars fans in terms of full diaper syndrome — Agent 711 (@kwp1039) September 2, 2022

Someone else pointed out they thought both new additions to the old properties were terrible, but somehow LOTR edged out Star Wars. Wow. “We like the old stuff but not the new stuff” is such an original take.

“When I thought the new Star Wars trilogy was the worst of all time, here you come and beat them… and by far! I have no words to express how bad the rings of power are, so I will use the words of Tolkien,” wrote user CounterBalanceToday. Tolkien’s words? “Evil cannot create anything new, they can only corrupt and ruin what good forces have invented or made.”

When I thought the new Star Wars trilogy was the worst of all time, here you come and beat them… and by far! I have no words to express how bad the rings of power are, so I will use the words of Tolkien pic.twitter.com/7txjdcVLNt — CounterBalanceToday 🇨🇦 (@CounterBalanceT) September 2, 2022

Insufferable indeed. You can decide for yourself by watching Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime where the first two episodes of the show are streaming.