Tom Hanks’s First Poster For Apple TV+’s Sci-Fi Drama Finch Has Been Revealed

Viewers, who have seen Tom Hanks in various roles such as the Toy Story franchise, Forrest Gump, and critically acclaimed Captain Phillips, will get an in-depth look at Hanks’s versatile acting abilities in November as he stars in Apple TV+’s sci-fi, drama, Finch.

The film follows the unlikely bond of a robotics engineer named Finch, played by Hanks, his canine, and a robot while embarking on a meaningful quest of ensuring the dog’s safety after he’s gone. The movie also stars Caleb Landry Jones from X-Men: First Class.

Finch‘s first poster was unveiled via Twitter on September 16th by Amblin, the production company founded by Steve Spielberg, as well as film producers Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall. The post read, “Tom Hanks is Finch, the head of an unlikely family on a journey to rediscover the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Streaming November 5, only on @AppleTVPlus.”

This film will mark Hanks’s second project with Apple Original Films. The company initially acquired the rights to Hanks’ World War II thriller Greyhound. The father of four starred as a Navy commander trying to protect the ship convoy from submarines while on a first-time war assignment in 1942’s Battle of Atlantic. The movie ultimately debuted on July 2020 and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Sound.

Finch will make its way to the small screen on November 5th.