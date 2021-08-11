Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Mackie And More Rumored To Appear In Secret Invasion

Marvel fans have been clamoring for an MCU adaptation of Secret Invasion for ages, and next year we’ll finally receive it in the form of a Disney Plus series starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn as Nick Fury and Skrull leader Talos. We’ve been told to expect the show to operate on a much smaller scale than the original comic book event, which included the Avengers, but the latest info about Secret Invasion teases that it will still feature multiple favorites from across the MCU.

Fans have noticed that the series’ IMDb page has been updated to include the drivers and personal assistants for many of the cast. And these appear to confirm a total of six surprise characters we did not expect to see in Secret Invasion. Namely, Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel), Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger), and Jonathan Majors (Kang the Conqueror).

See for yourself in the screenshot of the IMDb credits via the tweet below:

tom hiddleston is apparently going to play loki again in secret invasion (2022) !! pic.twitter.com/dlt0m3GbaU — 💭 (@archiveloki) August 10, 2021

If this proves accurate, this is obviously hugely exciting for fans. For one, it suggests that Secret Invasion will be at least a Disney Plus-sized event, if not an Avengers-level one, as it’ll feature the stars of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Ms. Marvel. Likewise, Vellani’s presence teases connections to The Marvels, while Majors’ inclusion may pave the way for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Gregg and Jordan are perhaps the two biggest surprises of the listed names. Does Gregg’s return mean Coulson is finally going to return to the MCU in the present-day, thereby confirming Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is still canon? And does Jordan being on board mean Killmonger is somehow still alive? Alternatively, are these two characters impersonated by Skrull sleeper agents? Remember, in this storyline, no one can be trusted.

Secret Invasion was already shot earlier this year, with Jackson now busy making The Marvels. Catch the series, which also features Emilia Clarke, Ben Kingsley-Adir, and Olivia Colman, on Disney Plus sometime in 2022.