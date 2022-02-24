Tom Holland reignites passionate plea to have ‘Euphoria’ cameo

Tom Holland is reigniting his plea to join the cast of Euphoria, if only for a guest spot, after a recent chat with Buzzfeed.

Holland was asked which series he’d most like to guest star in, and his answer was easy: Euphoria. He spent a lot of time on the set of the series’ second season with his girlfriend Zendaya, and the pair have been petitioning to have Holland join the show for a long time now.

Could it be that he has already snuck his way into a scene? Holland mentioned that very idea by saying, “I would love to guest star or just be an extra in it. Or maybe I am and you just don’t know.”

Holland also raved about the series, saying he loved Euphoria and felt he’d be a good Maddy.

In a December promo interview for Spider-Man: No Way Home with Holland and Zendaya, the two shared that they would love to have him appear on the series. Holland even said he’d been petitioning to make it happen.

Zendaya even mentioned sneaking him in, which has eagle-eyed fans searching the background of episodes for Holland.

“You know, we joke about sneaking him into the background and seeing if someone can spot him.”

As People notes, some fans believe they’ve already seen him in Euphoria. Several eagle-eyed fans are sharing a photo, and it looks like Holland may have appeared in the series already after all.

tom holland really wasn’t playing around when he said he wanted to have a part in euphoria 😩 #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/mJOgT5iTOv — Jordy 🌱 – heinz week!! 🥫 (@RED3CORAT3) February 21, 2022

tom holland making his cameo in episode 7 of euphoria #euphoria pic.twitter.com/QyJyjYXUJe — ava (@trulyhowqrd) February 21, 2022

Of course, it’s unlikely that Holland is actually in the series at all, and several Twitter users note that the image is photoshopped. However, it doesn’t appear that Holland’s desire to join the cast is dwindling at all, and it’s not going away for fans either.

to those that fell for the worse photoshop I’ve seen, tom holland is not in euphoria (via Jacob E’s IG) pic.twitter.com/Kh45ARt9UA — 𝒅𝒂𝒏𝒂𝒆 ミ☆ (@danaxgg) February 21, 2022

Holland’s hilarious way of spoiling things has also been a topic of conversation in the Euphoria realm, with many wondering how he didn’t spill the beans on any of this season’s content with how much he was there.

how was tom holland behind the scenes watching them film euphoria and he aint spill anything about lexi's play??? — Iyosias (@whitest_injera) February 21, 2022

Of course, the only answer here is Zendaya — replies say that she must have been closely monitoring his social media to ensure he didn’t give anything away.

While a Euphoria cameo still seems like a distant dream, fans can see Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Uncharted in theaters now. In the meantime, we’ll still be crossing our fingers for a guest spot in the future.