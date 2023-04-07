Tony Gilroy confirms ‘Andor’ season two coming in mid-2024 and screens brief teaser

Andor revigorated Star Wars, with it being by far the best Disney Plus TV show. The Rogue One spinoff saw Cassian Andor gradually realizing the necessity of taking down the Empire and beginning to walk the path that’ll lead to his heroic death of Scarif right before A New Hope begins.

The show has always been planned to consist of two seasons, with the second having been filming in the UK since earlier this year. The cast and crew just appeared at the Star Wars Celebration in London, where they said they loved the enormously positive response and confirmed when it’ll land on Disney Plus.

Let’s talk #Andor Season 2! “Physically,we started shooting in November,”says Tony Gilroy.“We’re about halfway.”The shoot wraps in August for a summer 2024 release. And it ends at Rogue One.“It’s like the prison–it’s one way out. You know where you’re going.” #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/L5lNyTJwvQ — Movie Mania (@ExcellentUpdate) April 7, 2023

Showrunner Tony Gilroy has said they’re already halfway through filming, with the shoot wrapping this August. As the first season premiered in September 2022 we think season two will land at around the same time, so we think Andor will return in September 2024.

The season is likely to build on the show’s connections to Rogue One and take us through the gradually assembling Rebel Alliance prior to the original trilogy. The final shot of season one showed the Death Star being assembled, so that will almost certainly be a huge motivation for the characters as the series goes on.

A brief teaser was also aired, so let’s hope it ends up online soon:

They just played an intense teaser for season 2 of Andor. The cast says they hadn’t seen it until now. Lots of quick shots setting up a story that Gilroy says will bring the fight to the Empire. @andorofficial #swce#StarWarsCelebration #StarWarsCelebration2023 #StarWars — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) April 7, 2023

If this upcoming season can match the quality of what we’ve already got we’re going to be in for a real treat.

Andor season one is streaming on Disney Plus.