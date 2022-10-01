Top-10 ‘Winx Club’ magical girl transformations, ranked

Winx Club and Fate: The Winx Saga have taken the world by storm. With Winx Club dubbed in over 20 countries, and Fate staying in the top 10 in every country it’s been released in, there’s no doubt that the fairies of Alfea are reigning supreme in the fantasy genre. One of the most addicting things about the original cartoon were the transformation sequences. The Winx Club‘s transformations were so unique to each character in both the ways they morphed and their costumes. Each different transformation even has its own song to go with the sequence.

Because of this being such a huge part of magical girl culture, we’ve decided to compile a list ranking the fairy’s top-10 transformations. These will only include the main Winx: Bloom, Stella, Musa, Flora, Aisha and Tecna. That already gives us plenty to go off, so we won’t be including any of the redesigns from season eight.

10. Stella’s Mythix

In season six, we see the Winx struggling with their magic and gaining Bloomix from Bloom’s dragon flame. However, the real transformation they’re after is Mythix, which allows them to travel to the legendarium world. As of season five, when they travel dimensions, the art style changes into a 3D rather than 2D model, which is still taking some getting used to. Either way, there’s no denying how good Stella looks in this transformation.

The goal of Mythix was to make the fairies look closer to fairytale lore with bigger wings and a heaping helping of sparkles. Looking at Stella, it’s easy to see they accomplished that on this look. The nice orange color of her dress compliments her blonde hair beautifully, and the same goes for the flowers on her dress. What’s really impressive about this transformation is Stella’s gorgeous wings. With a multitude of colors, they stand out against her monotoned dress and are the focal point of her Mythix transformation.

9. Musa’s Harmonix

As we move into the later seasons of Winx Club, we reach season five and the Harmonix transformation, one that allows fairies to swim underwater without hurting their wings. This was a pre-transformation to the real main one of season five, Sirenix. It’s not our fault that Harmonix outsold though. I mean, look at Musa’s. It’s stunning, and it incorporates many different colors all on one palette. The ribbons going up the leg, the high/low skirt and the unique top design and necklines make Harmonix a great transformation. The skirt is almost reminiscent of a mermaid’s tail, which is a fan transformation people have been wanting to see for a long time. Harmonix is the closest we’ve gotten to this fan desire so far, but maybe in the future an actual mermaid transformation will come along. Never say never.

8. Flora’s Onyrix

In Netflix’s spin off of Winx Club, World of Winx, we see a new animation style for the series. Alhough it only ran for two seasons, it was an interesting take on the Winx as there were no guys on the scene for once, plus they were living on Earth rather than in the realm of magic. In season two, the girls gain a new transformation, Onyrix, which has them all in flare leg pants with a very 1970s aesthetic. Flora, who’s almost always been in pink, was placed in a green outfit for this transformation, and it complimented her and her magic exceptionally well. The cutouts and the detailing on the sleeve were nice intricacies on the design, but the flower belt is what really made hers top tier. It reminds us of her magic without being too gaudy. Considering how different this transformation is from others, it was a real win in the design department.

7. Stella’s Enchantix

If we’re looking at the most consistently-good transformation designs, it has to be the girls’ Enchantix. This is the second fairy form that the Winx achieve in season three, and almost all of them look amazing in it. Stella’s transformation look is absolutely gorgeous, along with the transformation sequence itself. As the fairy of the sun and moon, Stella’s signature color is orange, as you can see in the picture, but this is the first of her transformations to have a bit of blue hidden in the details to represent the moon. Enchantix is meant to be more of a classic take on the fairies, so her having a flower petal skirt makes sense when compared to the aesthetic of Enchantix as a whole. We also have to talk about her amazing hair, it’s a hairstyle many girls have recently begun wearing today, and I’m not saying they got the look from Winx Club, but Stella did do it first.

6. Aisha’s Believix

While the Believix transformations earned some mixed reviews, there was at least one that stood out as both chic and character accurate. Aisha’s Believix, revealed in season four, was absolutely stunning. As the fairy of waves, they changed her dominant color to blue, however there’s still hints of green on her wings and in the smaller accessories that are part of the outfit. Having Aisha’s character in something that’s similar to a cute exercise or jazzercise set was a smart choice considering her character’s love of sports and movement. Though the skirt and leggings combo is a big step out of the Winx’s comfort zone, it really worked for Aisha. The ruffles and off the shoulder, flowy-sleeved top bring out her feminine side which we sometimes lose with Aisha. The colors all compliment each other, which makes this Believix look a hit.

5. Flora’s Enchantix

The second Enchantix transformation on the list is Flora’s, and there’s no question as to why. Being the fairy of nature, it’s no surprise that many of Flora’s transformations have some kind of connection to flowers or plants in some way. Her Enchantix, however, has to be a favorite for its unique design among the rest of the Winx Club. Just like her Magic Winx, Flora’s Enchantix is a dress, which is unique in transformations. Being one of two fairies to have a dress in the Enchantix design makes her stand out a bit more. Who can hate on such a flowy and nature-y outfit? It perfectly encapsulates Flora’s magic as well as her delicate and soft-spoken personality.

4. Bloom’s Bloomix

Coming from the power of Bloom’s dragon flame, Bloomix was a transformation that was used when the rest of the fairies lost their ability to transform in season six. Of course, Bloom also received the power up, and it only intensified the power of the dragon flame, even though you’d think it would be the opposite considering she’d given parts of it away to her friends. Still though, Bloom looks totally badass in her warrior outfit. It reminds me of a knight in shining armor, and the wings are just the icing on the cake as they quite literally look like flames. Again we see hints of pink on her wings as well as the stone on her chest while the rest of the outfit is different shades of blue. It’s classic Bloom colors and ties her Bloomix transformation in with the rest.

3. Bloom’s Enchantix

Bloom takes the cake for best Enchantix hands down. She still has the same colors as her Magic Winx design, but now there’s different shades on the different layers of the dress. We also see pink added into the color scheme with her gloves and the bow on her neck, which will eventually become another signature color of hers. Between the cute heart hair clips and the beginning of the different shades of red hair, we’re slowly making our way to the current Bloom we’ve seen recently. Her wings are also stunning and have multiple colors, as Enchantix wings are more intricate than Magic Winx.

2. Aisha’s Magic Winx

The original transformation, Magic Winx, remains a classic even through eight seasons of the show. Aisha’s in undoubtedly the best designed and most fitted to the character. The green looks stunning on her, and the fabric diagonally across her waist is such a unique, yet small little touch that makes her stand out from the other five fairies. It’s also an interesting color choice considering Aisha is the fairy of waves, so you’d expect her to be in blue, in fact most of the girls are in colors that have nothing to do with their magic, except maybe Stella and Flora. The go-go boots are a staple on the Magic Winx transformation, as are the smaller and simpler wings. There are so many details on Aisha’s Magic Winx transformation that make it the best one by far.

1. Musa’s Bloomix

Bloomix’s design is based on warriors, and Musa’s was an exceptional take on warriors and samurai from the Asian culture. Not only is it her best transformation, but it’s also the best transformation throughout the show. Musa is the fairy of music, and if you look closely at the heart on her bodice, you’ll see it’s actually two f-clefs forming together to make the shape. The colors, while not usually Musa’s signature, suited her well and all went together beautifully. Plus, with Musa being the tomboy of the group, it was nice to see her in something not so girly. Between the cultural design and the beauty of the wings, it was easy to put this transformation at the top.