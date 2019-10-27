First Trailer For BBC’s Dracula Teases Sherlock Creators’ New Show

Get ready, horror fans! The first promo trailer for the up and coming Dracula TV show has just been released by the BBC.

The video teases us with the tagline “from the makers of Sherlock” and in case you didn’t know, Steven Moffat – who we all remember from the early days of the Doctor Who reboot – is on board as the show’s co-creator along with fellow Who writer, Mark Gatiss (our British readers will also remember Moffat from his time as the writer of the early 2000 sitcom Coupling).

Don’t let the video’s length put you off, though. It might only be 46-seconds long, but we can already tell that the series is going to be dripping with that classic Dracula-esque vibe; that gothic gloom mixed in with Moffat’s trademark TV writing. Oh, you can bet it’s going to be one hell of a ride.

In a recent interview, Moffat said that Dracula, as a character, has been quite a challenge, adding that “having an evil lead character is actually really difficult.” Which is quite a strange thing to say considering he also wrote the BBC adaptation of Jekyll back in 2007.

Apparently, while the show will closely follow Bram Stoker’s classic 1897 horror novel, it’ll also feature the titular character a lot more frequently than the book does. Given that Doctor Who and Sherlock have been enormous successes, it’s hardly surprising that we’re very excited about this one.

Sadly, we don’t seem to have any word yet about when we can actually watch the show. But, Halloween’s just a few days away and nothing quite fits All Hallow’s Eve like a classic Dracula story, right? Also, fun fact: the series was inspired by Benedict Cumberbatch. Could he perhaps pop up in a cameo? We’ll have to wait and see.