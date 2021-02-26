New Transformers Animated Show Coming To Nickelodeon

The live-action franchise may be in the midst of a major creative overhaul, with a reboot coming together behind the scenes from Creed II director Steven Caple Jr. while James Vanderbilt’s Beast Wars adaptation remains very much on the table, but the animated arm of Transformers has never spent too long away from our screens ever since the very first series premiered in 1984.

There have literally been dozens of animated shows over the last four decades, and Netflix’s War for Cybertron Trilogy is currently generating solid reviews and strong reactions from fans, with third and final installment Kingdom coming in May. Nickelodeon have now announced that a brand new project is in the works, though, one that will introduce an original faction of Transformers to co-exist alongside the Autobots and Decepticons.

The show doesn’t have an official title or a locked in premiere date as of yet, but it’ll run for 26 half-hour episodes and see the new model of Cybertron natives taken in by a family of human allies. There’s plenty of established animation talent involved behind the scenes, too, with Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Ant Ward acting as executive producer, while Transformers: Rescue Bots‘ Nicole Dubuc will also be a major part of the creative process.

The unnamed Transformers show is just the latest in a long line of recognizable properties that Nickelodeon are relying on to continue expanding their audience, alongside the aforementioned Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the upcoming Star Trek: Prodigy, The Smurfs and SpongeBob SquarePants. There’s no word yet on the potential target audience that the animation studio has in mind, but it’ll more than likely skew much younger than the War for Cybertron Trilogy.