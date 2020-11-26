Watch: New Transformers: War For Cybertron – Earthrise Promo Confirms Release Date

One of the multiple Transformers movies in development recently gained a director when Creed II‘s Steven Caple Jr. signed on to helm Paramount’s reboot of the Michael Bay timeline, but fans will get their next fix of the Autobots and Decepticons in December when the second chapter in the hugely popular War for Cybertron trilogy arrives on Netflix.

First installment Siege debuted to widespread acclaim at the end of July, and instantly gained a reputation as one of the finest animated projects set in the expanded mythology. The series so far has been characterized by a solid mix of nostalgia, impressive animation and a faithful approach to the established Transformers lore, making it appealing to longtime fans and accessible to newbies in equal measure.

After the first trailer dropped several weeks back, most people assumed that it wouldn’t be too long until Earthrise was given an official release date, and now Netflix have announced that the second batch of episodes will be arriving on December 30th, as you can see down below.

All seems lost, but the war rages on. Transformers: War For Cybertron Earthrise debuts December 30 #TransformersWFC pic.twitter.com/Cey7bGe3f4 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) November 23, 2020

Third and final run Kingdom has already been confirmed to double down on fan service and bring the Beast Wars into the mix, but with Siege having ended on a cliffhanger, there’s still a long way to go before we see the Maximals and the Predacons. As the title implies, War for Cybertron – Earthrise will bring the action to Earth as the warring factions of gigantic metal alien robots continue their battles on our planet, and based on the consistently high quality of the first outing, the creative team will be pulling out all of the stops to continue living up to the hype and expectations.