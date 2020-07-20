Netflix Teases Beast Wars Reboot For Its Transformers Show

Michael Bay’s time at the helm of the big screen Transformers franchise may mercifully have drawn to an end, but Paramount are still keen to keep milking their multi-billion dollar cash cow for all that it’s worth, with multiple new projects in development for both theaters and streaming.

As well as a sequel to the critically-acclaimed Bumblebee, there’s also a full-blown reboot in the works that will wipe Bay’s movies from continuity, while Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley is tackling a feature-length animation of his own and Zodiac writer James Vanderbilit has been hired to develop a live-action adaptation of the fan favorite Beast Wars.

If that wasn’t enough, Netflix are also getting in on the action with a trilogy of animated shows, and first installment War for Cybertron: Siege is set to arrive at the end of the month. The trailers have promised a more faithful adaptation of the Generation 1 mythology without leaning too heavily into nostalgia, with second series Earthrise set to continue the story of the Autobots and Decepticons.

So far, Netflix have been holding off on revealing the title of the third and final chapter, but now that they’ve finally announced it as Kingdom, you can understand why they would keep the fans waiting, because it looks set to involve the Maximals and Predacons from Beast Wars, which was pretty much confirmed in a not-so-cryptic tweet which you can see below.

Did you crack the code? We're excited to reveal the title for the third chapter: KINGDOM. 🦍 Get ready to go ape and get your claws out for KINGDOM! 🦖 Till then, the war continues. pic.twitter.com/dcQLik11qp — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 17, 2020

Beast Wars may have remained hugely popular among longtime Transformers fans, but rarely in any form of media do the animal-inspired robots cross over with the main Cybertron-driven canon, which instantly makes this a unique and exiting proposition to bring the War for Cybertron trilogy to an epic conclusion.