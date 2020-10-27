Watch: Transformers: War For Cybertron – Earthrise Trailer Teases The Next Chapter

There might not be any Transformers movies headed our way in the near future despite multiple projects being in various stages of development, but fans have still been able to get their fix thanks to Netflix and the War for Cybertron trilogy. First installment Siege immediately won folks over when it premiered on the streaming service at the end of July, and is certainly one of the better animated shows to ever feature the Autobots and Decepticons.

A lot of Netflix series have ended on cliffhangers recently only to find themselves not being renewed for another run, but luckily, War for Cybertron won’t be suffering a similar fate. In fact, Hasbro have been so keen to continue monetizing the brand that they revealed third installment Kingdom would reintroduce the Beast Wars mythology into the mix and unveiled the tie-in merchandise for it even though middle chapter Earthrise doesn’t yet have an official release date.

Now, Netflix have dropped a new trailer for the aforementioned Earthrise, and if you enjoyed Siege, then you’ll likely dig what’s on offer here, as it appears to be the same blend of nostalgia, solid animation and faithful translations of well known Transformers lore that saw War for Cybertron become such a big hit with the platform’s subscribers. Unfortunately, we still don’t know when the second run of episodes will air, but a premiere date surely can’t be too far away now that two promo spots have been released.

The Transformers will never go out of fashion, and remain as popular now as they did 30 years ago, but as the feature films remain in development, fans can at least occupy themselves with Netflix’s War for Cybertron trilogy, which has barely scratched the surface in terms of scope and scale having been stuck on the titular home planet of the giant alien robots so far.