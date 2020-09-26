Watch: Transformers: War For Cybertron – Earthrise Trailer Teases A Thrilling New Chapter

The big screen Transformers franchise may be on an extended hiatus – although, there are currently multiple projects in various stages of development – but fans were able to get their fix earlier this year when the first chapter in the Transformers: War for Cybertron trilogy landed on Netflix.

The series loaded up on nostalgia for Generation I without leaning too heavily into it at the expense of the story, and audiences were captivated by the crisp visuals, action-packed narrative and a cliffhanger ending that teased much more to come. Second installment Earthrise doesn’t even have a release date yet, but it’s already been confirmed that third and final season Kingdom will double down on fan service by not only reintroducing Beast Wars into the mythology, but having the Maximals and Predacons interact with the Autobots and Decepticons.

Circling back to Earthrise, though, and a new trailer has just been released for the second chapter and quite frankly, it looks like a real treat. As far as plot details go, things seem to be heating up now as Optimus Prime and co. set out on a “desperate mission” and run into some unexpected surprises.

For more, you can consult the summary below:

“With the Allspark gone, Megatron is forced to confront the harsh reality that his Decepticons are trapped on a dying Cybertron. Meanwhile, lost in the darkest reaches of space, Optimus Prime and his team embark on a desperate mission, unexpectedly running into … the spacefaring Mercenaries.”

If the rest of the Transformers: War for Cybertron series can match the quality of Siege, then the Netflix animation could be set to go down in the history books as one of the finest Transformers adaptations ever mounted for film or television. I mean, it’s already comfortably blown Michael Bay’s output out of the water, and Earthrise appears to be another thrilling chapter that’ll no doubt play well with fans who are getting antsy waiting for a new big screen adventure for the robots in disguise.