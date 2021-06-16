New Transformers: War For Cybertron Images Tease Beast Wars Crossover

Netflix’s popular Transformers: War for Cybertron trilogy draws to a close with the July release of third and final installment Kingdom, which is set to see the Autobots and Decepticons cross paths with the Maximals and Predacons as the main continuity crash lands into the fan favorite Beast Wars mythos.

While James Vanderbilt’s spec script for a live-action version may have been overlooked in favor of the more straightforward continuation of the big screen franchise penned by Joby Harold, which is coming to theaters next summer with Creed II‘s Steven Caple Jr. at the helm, the good news is that Transformers enthusiasts only have to wait until the 29th of next month to see the characters in animated form.

War for Cybertron has drawn praise for its compelling story, exciting action sequences and vivid animation style, even troubling the Netflix Top 10 most-watched list on occasion, and the platform has now revealed a couple of brand new teaser images to get the hype train rolling, which you can check out below.

Clearly, the triptych is looking to go out in a blaze of glory and fan service, with Siege and Earthrise both coming armed with plenty of nostalgia value, something that’s set to continue now that the Beast Wars are being added into the mix. It isn’t often that the animalistic versions of the Cybertronian natives find themselves crossing over with the likes of Optimus Prime and Megatron, so it’s definitely something for audiences to get excited about. Based on nothing but the quality of the first two outings, Transformers: War for Cybertron – Kingdom is destined cement the show’s place as one of the very best efforts in the property’s long and illustrious history.