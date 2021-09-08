True Lies TV Show Casts Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Replacement

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything about the episodic True Lies reboot, with the second attempt at turning the classic Arnold Schwarzenegger blockbuster into a TV show being officially announced back in February, four years after a previous pilot commitment stalled.

A sequel fell into the abyss of development hell a long time ago, but James Cameron remains onboard the new version of True Lies as an executive producer via his Lightstorm Entertainment banner. McG was originally set to helm the pilot, but he’s now dropped back onto the production side of things, with Anthony Hemingway stepping behind the camera.

Burn Notice creator Matt Nix is scripting True Lies, and the cast has just revealed its first member. Steve Howey, fresh off an eleven-season run on Shameless, has been set as Harry Tasker, the role played by Schwarzenegger. Ironically, Arnold is busy gearing up to shoot a spy series of his own for Netflix as a reboot of one of his best movies gains steam, but comparisons between the actors are few and far between.

Similar to the film, the True Lies pilot will follow happily married family man Harry as his wife and daughter remain oblivious about his real job. Of course, they become drawn into an adventure that blows the doors to his secret life wide open, puts his spouse in harm’s way and ends up reigniting the sparks of their relationship as they team up to save the world.