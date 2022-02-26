According to the social media platform, per Deadline. With approximately 30 million tweets about the HBO show helmed by Sam Levinson, Euphoria is officially the most-tweeted-about television series of the decade so far – based almost exclusively on its second season (since the first released last decade in 2019).

This is a huge accomplishment for the crew of Euphoria, who, based on other reports, have essentially doubled the viewing figures with the second outing.

The story about a bunch of high schoolers navigating life through love, sex, substance abuse, and a whole lot of drama left many unimpressed with its first season. However, the most recent chapter has been the talk of the town ever since it premiered in January after some pandemic-induced delays.

And now that we’re only a day away from the tension-filled finale, succinctly titled “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name,” the hype and fan participation will no doubt increase tenfold in the immediate future.

Having roped in more than 14 million viewers, Euphoria has already been renewed for a third season. As such, it’s safe to presume that the story of Zendaya’s Rue Bennett and Hunter Schafer’s Jules Vaughn, is far from over – even with any resolution that tomorrow’s episode provides us.