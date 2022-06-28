Twitter erupts after Elmo receives his COVID vaccine

Sesame Street must be home to an HMO with paperwork even slower than ours because it took seven months from last year’s announcement that Sesame Street’s Elmo would get the COVID-19 vaccine to today’s Tweet from the little red monster himself that he’d received the shot.

“Elmo got the COVID vaccine today, just like Elmo’s mommy and daddy!” wrote the Muppet. “Elmo’s daddy had a lot of questions, but Elmo’s doctor said the vaccine would help keep Elmo healthy, and all of Elmo’s friends and family too! #CaringForEachOther“

In the year since people around the world started getting “the jab,” there have been mostly few or no side effects beyond the usual sickness after receiving any vaccine. This means that, without any evidence that the shot turns anyone into lizard people, homosexuals, or zombie slaves of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, conservative anti-vaxx Twitter took the news calmly and rationally.

Just kidding! There’s been some criticism from the expected quarters.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz took a break from his busy schedule, fleeing his state during weather emergencies to once again pick up his crusade against children’s television programming in another round of the fight he keeps losing against a hand puppet:

Thanks, @sesamestreet for saying parents are allowed to have questions!



You then have @elmo aggressively advocate for vaccinating children UNDER 5.



But you cite ZERO scientific evidence for this. Learn more:https://t.co/Ss20TmFTSB https://t.co/tr67QyfRyC — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 28, 2022

On the other hand, Trish Greenhalgh, who is an actual licensed general practitioner and internationally recognized academic and professor of primary care health sciences at University College London and Queen Mary University of London ,had a slightly more educated response:

Elmo's doctor's been reading the evidence.

Tweeps, get your kids vaccinated unless there's a specific, medically-confirmed contra-indication. https://t.co/l806FlD0U2 — Trisha Greenhalgh #IStandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 (@trishgreenhalgh) June 28, 2022

On the other hand, professional “wife” (as described in her Twitter profile) Harmeet K. Dhillon believes that the next step for the eternally three-year-old child monster is going to be his journey through gender transition:

Next episode: Elmo takes puberty blockers! Yay! https://t.co/A4em0ZlC8d — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 28, 2022

While professional YouTuber Luke Rudkowski, who also believes 9/11 was an inside job and isn’t allowed on Facebook anymore, demonstrates an inability to tell the difference between “experimental medical procedure” and “end product of a vetted scientific trial process.”

Big pharma is using Elmo in a commercial trying to get small children to take there experiential product that they have no liability for….. pic.twitter.com/iUdLueOsYb — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) June 28, 2022

Elmo is reportedly in good condition after receiving his vaccine.