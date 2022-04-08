Twitter reacts to Master Chief’s Master Cheeks in new ‘Halo’ episode

Things got cheeky on the latest episode of the Paramount Plus Halo series, with video game icon Master Chief showing off his backside to the hordes of viewers.

The series has had a fairly flaccid fan response to its first three episodes, with fans not entirely convinced yet about the direction it is taking. Perhaps debuting Master Cheeks will work as a backdoor pilot to a far raunchier Halo series.

The reaction to the chief’s cheeks has sparked a lot of discussion on Twitter, with fans at a loss for words working out why on earth we’ve just seen the ass-end of an entertainment icon. Some are loving the dump truck, others not so much.

I'm at the point where I accept that the Halo TV show is going to remain this really messy, wonky spin-off thing that has some awkward and cringe moments but then busts out with Master Chief's bare-naked ass. — Skill Up (@SkillUpYT) April 7, 2022

Halo: The Series episode 3 has Master Chief butt ass naked. This really is a weird 90 million dollar fanfiction — PlatinumYoshi (@PlatinumYoshi) April 7, 2022

watching the master chief bubble butt scene on the new halo episode pic.twitter.com/92lzlns6uC — yolanda fister (@yolandafister) April 7, 2022

Others are hopeful that different companies take note, especially whenever PlayStation plans to make a show out of Kratos from God of War.

they already got Master Chief butt ass naked in that Halo show . . . maybe I DO want a God of War show actually — Ⓙ︎Ⓔ︎Ⓢ︎Ⓢ︎Ⓔ︎ 💜 (@JbootyfuI) April 8, 2022

The series already got on the bad side of some fans early on when they unmasked Master Chief in the first episode, something generally considered a no-no by fans of Halo. Unclothing him entirely by just the third episode has been the final nail in the coffin for some viewers.

Halo fans: You can't show Master Chief's face in the TV show!



TV show writers: And here's Master Chief's butt too — Zero Period | George (@0period) April 7, 2022

Watching the Halo series…and I have to wonder how the people who were upset Master Chief removed his helmet are doing. First episode, removed helmet. Second episode, removed armor. Third episode butt naked. It's honestly comical to me. — John Sitton (@johnsitton) April 7, 2022

One fan even dubbed it a total humiliation of a beloved character and declared him dead for Halo as far as the Paramount Plus series is concerned.

Ep 1: Show Chief's face

Ep 2: Remove the armor

Ep 3: Show Chief's bare butt



This is pure character destruction, taking a beloved hero and stripping him down to nothing (literally and figuratively) and humiliating him for the whole world to see. RIP Master Chief @HaloTheSeries — GooseRant (@goose_rant) April 7, 2022

Ever since its inception, the $200 million streaming series hasn’t quite picked up the critical reception it’s after, only managing to garner lukewarm reviews — a far cry from the undeniable potential the franchise has. But regardless of its performance, the series has already been greenlit for a second season.

Halo is currently available to stream on Paramount Plus.