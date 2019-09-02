Tyler Hoechlin Says “We’ll See” About An Arrowverse Superman Show

Tyler Hoechlin’s take on Superman has gone down well with fans ever since he first appeared on Supergirl back in 2016, offering a very classic portrayal of the Man of Steel. He’s only shown up a handful of times to lend a hand since, though, so it’d be nice if he was used more regularly. Maybe even starring in his own Arrowverse series?

Hoechlin attended Fan Expo Canada over the weekend and was asked about his thoughts on a potential Superman show and at first, the star joked that viewers would get bored of his version of the hero if it was just him every week.

“If it was just me on TV for 45 minutes I swear you’d turn it off. If it was just Superman — I mean maybe if you had a few other people around him — but just me, I swear I’m really boring after that much time.”

Elseworlds Gallery #2 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, there’s always been a lot of talk about this happening, including reports saying such a show is being developed behind the scenes. Hoechlin didn’t disprove these rumors, but offered that he doesn’t know what’s going to happen yet.

“I don’t know. I know they’ve had those rumors out there since I think we did the first episode of Supergirl [laughs], so who knows?”

As for the immediate future, Hoechlin’s excited to take part in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” his second crossover in as many years following “Elseworlds.” Where his Superman career goes from there though, he teased that we’ll have to wait and see.

“I’m excited to go back and do the crossovers for now. It was supposed to be two episodes in the beginning, and it’s turned into, we’ve done seven, and however many more I do on [Crisis on Infinite Earths]. So it’s been a good ride so far. We’ll see.”

Tell us, would you be interested in a Superman spinoff for Tyler Hoechlin on The CW? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below.