UFC To Start Hosting Fights Without Crowds This Month

The UFC will be getting back to normal despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While all other sports seem to have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, suspending or canceling seasons, the UFC looks to be the first one back on television.

It’s been announced that the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion will hold three events in one week starting on May 9th. It’s certainly a bold move given how controversial mass gatherings have been during this time, but these events will not feature fans, and UFC president Dana White has deemed that only essential personnel will be in attendance. So, if you’re a sports fan and need your competitive fix, the UFC has got you covered on May 9th.

Things kick off with a spectacular lightweight main event on the first card of the week. Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje will do battle for the interim 155-pound championship. It’s sure to be pure violence between these two, who are relentless aggressors inside the Octagon. Ferguson is best described as a mad man, while Gaethje is considered by many to be the most violent man in the UFC – which is certainly saying something.

The card is also stacked with another title fight, and several matchups featuring fan favorites. One of those includes Conor McGregor’s recent opponent, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, who was finished in just under a minute by the Irishman back in January. He’ll headline the prelims with former Wheaties box cover athlete and ex-lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis.

Even if you’re not an MMA fan, gather around the TV with your family and enjoy some good old fashion competition during these difficult times. The UFC might be the only sport – aside from professional wrestling, if you actually consider that a sport – available for quite some time as we continue to sort through this COVID-19 mess.