Soaked Taylor Swift rocks unhinged Poison Ivy in sequined sports bra and skirt

Taylor Swift is no stranger to delivering a head-turning look, and not just because she’s the world’s biggest pop star and a billionaire with an adorable cat.

The singer-songwriter’s latest outfit that has the internet talking comes courtesy of a recent show as part of her seemingly endless Eras Tour. Sporting a wet look as a result of a rain-drenched show (and probably a little sweat), Swift was spotted on stage for one part of the show in a gem-encrusted orange sports bra and an equally sparkly green skirt.

Since Swift never does things half-hearted, she completed the number with a matching green microphone, decked out with enough shimmering jewels to warrant a pair of shades. Best believes she’s “Bejewelled.” Of course, with a star power like hers, Swift is her own reference, but the green-centric look and frizzy curled hair has big Poison Ivy energy, and all of it was just too much for some fans to handle.

“She’s THE MOMENT,” one fan wrote in response to the look, with another declaring their “love [for] mother Tay Tay.” Elsewhere, Swifties wondered whether it has “been raining every night at her concerts,” though it’s just as likely that the wet look was the result of her labor-intensive, three-hour Eras Tour concerts.

Photo by John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Images

The stunning outfit marks a welcome return to form for Swift, who went on a brief break from touring before ramping up the jaunt yet again in Florida this week. Speaking of her return to the spotlight (where she always deserves to be) in a social media post, Swift joyfully declared that the “The Eras Tour is BACK.”

She also confirmed that it was in fact raining during those Florida shows, and mentioned the new looks, like the Poison Ivy-inspired number, that she’ll be wearing for the remainder of the tour. “I got some new outfits, and it’s always nice when the crowd notices that,” Swift wrote, in reference to perhaps the most eagle-eyed fandom on planet Earth. Other looks debuted as part of this new batch of costumes included a sparkling blue gown and a Reputation-era body suit.

Fans will have to savor these concert looks while they last, since the U.S leg of the Eras Tour is wrapping up at the end of this week. Swift wrote that there’s “only 5 cities left to play before [the U.S leg is] over,” so she has been “savoring every moment up on that stage.” After a string of final U.S. shows in Indianapolis early next month, Swift will end the leg before jetting off to Canada, where she’ll perform a bunch of shows before the entire tour ends in Vancouver on December 8.

That final show will draw to a close Swift’s mammoth undertaking as part of the Eras Tour, which spanned five continents and 149 shows, and became the highest-grossing music tour of all time. When she’s not on stage, Swift still manages to maintain her status as a style icon, as her recent date night with Travis Kelce Gucci net corset top proves with elegant finesse.

Swift’s social media celebration of the return of the Eras Tour marked her first post since early-September, when she jumped on Instagram after the presidential debate and offered her official endorsement of Kamala Harris. Naturally, that prompted criticism from Harris’ opponent, but he couldn’t pull off even half of her show-stopping looks if he tried. Plus, no one wants to see Donald Trump in a sports bra.

