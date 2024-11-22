‘Ugh!!!!’: We finally know how Yasuda left ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and it’s underwhelming, to say the least

A grim car accident, the discovery of twins, and the effects of a horror movie-esque plane crash. These are all ways that beloved characters have exited Grey’s Anatomy. In season 21, episode 8, “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” it was Mika Yasuda‘s (Midori Francis) turn to leave. And, unfortunately, it could have been a lot more exciting.

Recommended Videos

After an exhausted Yasuda got into a car accident with her sister Chloe (Julia Rose), who was receiving cancer treatment at the hospital, the sad news didn’t stop. Mika needed surgery, which was already tough enough for fans to watch. Although she survived, she then found out Chloe had passed away. This was overwhelming for Mika, who told Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) that she had to quit her internship. I’m sorry. What?

Okay, so Grey’s Anatomy didn’t kill Yasuda off, and that’s a good thing. That’s a tremendous thing, actually. But I can’t help but feel let down by Mika’s exit. She just… goes. And that’s that. Fans weren’t in favor of this. It’s an emotional time.

J: My whole body is vibrating

M: you’re welcome 😏😏



THEY CANT LEAVE ME #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/tW2Z6dqEUI — Ren 🏳️‍🌈🇲🇽 ISO ERAS VANCOUVER (@blackpinkrenn) November 22, 2024

Another fan asked “why does mika’s exit seem so…unsubstantial?” and “seems so forced.” Another said “It doesn’t make sense for Mika to just leave.”

why does mika's exit seem so…unsubstantial? after all that various characters on grey's anatomy have gone through and overcome while remaining in the series it seems so forced that it leaves me with a sense of bitter sadness — sharky (@GETAWAYCARxOOTW) November 22, 2024

It doesn't make sense for Mika to just leave, why build up this storyline? Am I getting my hopes up too high for thinking she will, someday, be back? 🤞🏻FY grey's anatomy, again, my heart's been broken too many times and will be shattered again. https://t.co/pEjY7CkRQd — Anita / ミ☆ (@brittanaholic) November 21, 2024

Francis called starring on Grey’s Anatomy “a full-hearted, full-throated, wild, beautiful ride” in an interview with Deadline. She explained that she had loved the show in junior high, so it was thrilling to be part of it. The actress said of Mika’s departure, “I just felt like the only way Mika would leave the hospital is something really bad happening.” From now on, when I think about Grey’s Anatomy, I’m going to describe the show as “something really bad happening.”

Photo via ABC

Francis is definitely right. How could Mika walk away from a fantastic internship and the exciting medical career ahead of her? Of course there would have to be a tragedy for her to walk away. But there lies the problem with this entire storyline! There was no reason for Mika’s sister to die or even get sick in the first place. Mika could have been written off Grey’s Anatomy without anything terrible happening to her sister. What about moving away for a different internship? That way, Mika could continue chasing her dreams. If it were a cool enough opportunity, it would make sense that she wanted to explore it.

Death, illness, and terrible news are a dime a dozen on the ABC drama and more than a few important characters have had cancer or another illness (I’m looking at you, Izzie). Let’s face it, no one thinks they’re going to watch a new episode of Grey’s Anatomy and see everyone get out alive. So, if the ABC series would finally give a popular character some good news, that would be surprising and fun.

It’s not only disappointing to see Mika leave Grey’s Anatomy without any fabulous career news or intriguing personal developments, but it’s upsetting to see her relationship with Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane) end. It’s even worse considering they finally slept together in this episode, which viewers had been waiting for. Francis told Deadline she “would be so delighted” to come back to the ABC drama, so maybe there’s a way for these characters to meet up again at some point. But Mika can only visit Grey Sloan if she’s having the time of her life and there is no reason for fans to cry. And that’s an order!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy