The arrival of a new, sleek spy thriller is dominating streaming, and we’re only seven episodes in. Agatha All Along and Superkitties have been enjoying their time in the spotlight, but The Day of the Jackal, a British favorite, based on an old classic, is now claiming its rightful spot as the temporary King of streaming.

Agatha All Along and Superkitties dethroned

As per the latest top 10 charts from FlixPatrol, The Day of the Jackal is now the top streaming show. The political thriller now sits comfortably on top of the chart, lording over shows like The Old Man, Tell Me Lies, Agatha All Along, and Superkitties.

Agatha All Along dominated the charts on Disney Plus for its nine-episode run. The latest MCU series was the sequel to the MCU’s first TV show, WandaVision, and did not disappoint fans. Both the premier and two-part finale saw record-breaking viewership numbers, which ultimately kept the show at the number one spot for consecutive weeks.

Superkitties, while not always at the top of the chart, is a sleeper hit to most. The popular children’s show can often be seen on top 10 lists like these because it’s just so addictive. It follows a group of super-powered cats who live at a children’s playground and use their powers to save the city when needed. The show is popular among both kids and grown-ups, which has contributed to its longevity on the charts. The second season of the show, titled Superkitties: Su-Purr Charged, was released on Disney Plus in April this year and is still going strong.

The Day of the Jackal comes out guns blazing!

The Day of the Jackal is a political spy thriller starring Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch. Based on the 1971 novel of the same name by Frederick Forsyth, it follows a notoriously ruthless international assassin codenamed The Jackal, known for his uncanny ability to disguise himself and legendary sniper skills, and a British intelligence officer determined to catch him. Redmayne plays the cold and meticulous assassin, while Lynch plays the determined M16 firearms expert, Bianca Pullman, who grows interested in his case after he pulls off an impossible shot.

While the 1971 novel and subsequent 1973 film adaptation both revolved around the political climate of the time, this version, written and created by Ronan Bennett, has been modernized. The original version centered on the French paramilitary organization, the OAS, and the Jackal’s mission was to assassinate the president of France, Charles de Gaulle. In this version, the Jackal is more fleshed out, shown carrying out more missions worldwide, and even has a secret family. All of this serves to humanize him and adds more tension to the cat-and-mouse game between him and Lynch’s Agent Pullman as the stakes are much higher.

The first half of the show has only been out for two weeks, but the response has been largely positive from both audiences and critics, so it’s no surprise that it’s topping the Disney Plus charts.

