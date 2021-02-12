The Umbrella Academy Cast Getting Big Pay Raises For Season 3

Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy saw the comic book adaptation reaffirm its position as one of Netflix’s marquee original TV properties when the last batch of episodes dropped in the summer, with both runs drawing in at least 43 million viewers in the first four weeks they were available to stream, which is an impressive level of consistency.

The return of the Hargreeves clan might have only ranked as the platform’s eighth most-watched show of 2020, but looking at the numbers that the likes of Bridgerton, Lupin and The Queen’s Gambit were pulling in, that’s hardly grounds for disappointment. Season 3 is expected to start production imminently in The Umbrella Academy‘s usual home base of Toronto, and it looks as though the main players have secured themselves a hefty pay raise in the process.

According to the latest reports, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min banded together, in a style not dissimilar to the stars of Avengers: Age of Ultron, to secure an increase in their financial terms from Netflix and partners Universal Content Productions. They succeeded in their efforts, too, and will now each be pocketing upwards of $200,000 per episode, which is said to be a significant increase.

Elliot Page has also received a bump in salary, but as the biggest name in the cast and the one taking top billing in the credits, Page was more than likely getting paid more than the rest of the onscreen family to begin with. And with their wallets now substantially fattened, the cast of The Umbrella Academy will be focused on delivering another ten episodes of wildly entertaining mishaps and misadventures when cameras start rolling in a matter of weeks.