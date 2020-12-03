Umbrella Academy Fans Are Confused As To Why Elliot Page Will Return As Vanya

After Elliot Page announced in a public statement earlier this week that he is a trans man, Netflix stated that he will continue playing Vanya Hargreeves, a cis woman, on The Umbrella Academy. In other circumstances an actor continuing a role they originated is not news, but because trans people are still not understood by many people, viewers have been confused by the logistics of a man playing a woman.

Some people were unsure of the situation and requested clarification from people who understood it better:

Do we still call her Vanya? — Matt Phillips (@MattPhi09879748) December 1, 2020

honest q, do you folks know if his character will change as well? — mike horrorguy (@thebigspookyone) December 1, 2020

Others, meanwhile, took the opportunity to let their transphobia show, whether malicious or not, as you can see below:

Please don't think I'm trying to be good, but I do feel it uncomfortable that in a live action fashion a now man is playing a woman. That's just how I feel, I'm a massive fan of hers or his I don't know what I'm supposed to say and hope to see them in film and TV for years! — Pure_Freezin_Water (@FreezinPure) December 2, 2020

I guess we forgot about the “actors should only play characters of their sexuality, race, etc. — Jacob (@Jacob__Crab) December 2, 2020

Playing devils advocate but if a straight no trans played a trans character, there would be uproar in Hollywood. So should a man play a woman? — Chris McLaughlin (@Chr1sMcLaughlin) December 1, 2020

You genuinely believe if a non trans person played a trans character, there wouldn't be an issue? — Chris McLaughlin (@Chr1sMcLaughlin) December 1, 2020

The straightforward explanation is that Vanya is a cis woman and Page was cast as the character when he still presented as female. To recast the role would be unnecessary as there is no reason to assume that people’s altered perception of him makes him suddenly incapable of convincing in the part he has been already playing for two years.

While some naysayers are technically right to state that nowadays there is an issue when a cis person is cast as a trans character, instead of the double standard they perceive it as, it’s the redressing of an imbalance still has an unacceptably long way to go before becoming in any way equalized. Also, these are the same people who when an LGBT+ role is limited to being cast from the community the character represents, complain that a part should go to the most qualified performer, tacitly declaring a cishet person would always be better.

Hell, Jaye Davidson (The Crying Game) and Hilary Swank (Boys Don’t Cry) were respectively nominated for and won Academy Awards for their lauded portrayal of trans characters in the noted films despite their being cis actors, so it really hasn’t been that long since the issue even was one.

The simplest breakdown is that Elliot Page will return as Vanya in The Umbrella Academy, and if viewers have a problem with it they need to either address their preconceived notions or stop watching.