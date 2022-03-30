‘Umbrella Academy’ season 3 all cast and characters, confirmed

Fans are gearing up for the premiere of the third season of the Netflix hit, The Umbrella Academy, which is heading to Netflix in June. The series is taking a turn and introducing a slew of new characters to the existing realm of the beloved family we know.

The Umbrella Academy‘s premise begins with 43 children being born to women who were most certainly not pregnant that very morning. That’s right — completely spontaneous births happen in 43 cases, and Sir Reginald Hargreeves adopts seven of them.

Initially, their father calls them all by a number, but their robotic mother eventually names six of the seven children. Allison, Ben, Diego, Klaus, Luther, and Vanya are named while Five remains…well, Five. As Hargreeves raises the children, he hopes that he’ll enable them to save the world — but viewers aren’t quite sure from what at the beginning.

It’s not until the death of Hargreeves that the siblings come together to mourn their loss and discover that one of them has dropped the hero mantle and become villainous. From there, the storyline begins to deepen, and slowly they begin to realize that the veil between good and evil is incredibly thin, and their father was training them for something much bigger than themselves.

**Warning: If you don’t tweet, there may be spoilers ahead for season 3 of The Umbrella Academy!!

Time-traveling occurs within The Umbrella Academy, but it comes with a series of twists (as it always does) and complicates things further for the siblings. Season 3 brings an even bigger twist along with it — or seven. It seems that Reginald Hargreeves has adopted another set of children and named them the Sparrow Academy. So just what do we know about them so far?

Who is the Sparrow Academy?

The Umbrella Academy kicked off the new year with character announcements in a unique and attention-grabbing way. Fans were shown several character posters via The Sparrow Academy on Twitter, and the Umbrella Academy retweeted those posts with a single snarky sentence about each character.

It appears that “Marcus thinks he’s soooooo tough.”

marcus thinks he's soooooo tough https://t.co/JN5z9ruobk — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) January 1, 2022

Looks like Ben is going to have a “real attitude problem.”

ben has a real attitude problem but we're working on it (ily ben) https://t.co/S7rsXy6aD3 — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) January 1, 2022

Fei apparently “hangs with birds.”

fei literally hangs with birds??? https://t.co/4OiF3VmklG — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) January 1, 2022

It appears that Alphonso is going to be quite a bully.

alphonso is a bully!!! https://t.co/1yzWa8PZFw — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) January 1, 2022

Rumor has it, “Sloane thinks she’s totally above” the Umbrellas.

sloane thinks she's totally above us… https://t.co/nrEbFt6hDD — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) January 1, 2022

Jayme will be driving them all mad.

jayme drives us MAD https://t.co/vcNmCaO5zo — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) January 1, 2022

Last, but not least, Christopher appears to be “a total square.”

christopher is a total square. https://t.co/S9tH6ty29p — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) January 1, 2022

Who is the Sparrow Academy played by?

Britne Oldford, Cassie David, Genesis Rodriguez, Jake Epstein, Justin H. Min, and Justin Cornwall are the cast of extremely talented actors and actresses set to bring the Sparrows to life. Of course, fans can expect to see similarities between the Sparrows and the Umbrellas as they’re set up to be quite similar, and for a good reason.

In addition to the new cast of characters, returning favorites are coming back, including Aidan Gallagher, David Castañeda, Elliot Page, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Justin H. Min, Robert Sheehan, and Tom Hopper.

Elliot Page recently shared that his character Vanya is transitioning in season 3 and will now be known as Viktor. Netflix shared a sweet welcome to the character after Page’s announcement.

The synopsis for the third season promises that challenges are on the horizon:

“Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses and surprises of their own — and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”

If the violent greeting between the Sparrows and the Umbrellas is the “least of everyone’s concerns,” season 3 is sure to be quite the statement maker. Fans can’t wait to see what the Sparrows bring to the table and the way the Umbrellas will learn to deal with them and the heavy burdens they’re already carrying.

Netflix shared that The Umbrella Academy is coming back for season 3 beginning June 22. You can now catch up with the first two seasons streaming on the platform.