The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Will Reportedly Address Elliot Page Coming Out

One of the biggest talking points on the internet this week was Oscar-nominated star Elliot Page coming out as transgender and non-binary. Once most known for his roles in Juno and Inception, Page has enjoyed renewed popularity in recent years thanks to his turn in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy. Fans can’t wait to see more of Vanya Hargreeves in season 3, but the performer’s announcement has caused concern that he may wish to depart from the show for new creative avenues.

That’s not going to be the case, though, as the streaming giant has confirmed that Page will be back for the next run of the hit comic book adaptation. This has caused people to wonder, though, if the character’s storyline will be impacted by the actor’s own coming out. While that’s not necessary, as we’ve had many cisgender stars play trans roles in the past – so the reverse shouldn’t be an issue – it does sound like it’s something that may happen.

Insider Daniel Richtman recently shared a tidbit he’s heard from his sources on his Patreon page, explaining that he’s been told that season 3 will reflect Page’s own life and that Vanya will come out as trans over the new episodes.

“Hearing they will address in S3 of Umbrella that the character played by Elliot Page is trans and will transform slowly towards it,” says the tipster.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Photos Tease More Wacky Shenanigans 1 of 13

Click to skip























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So, in other words, The Umbrella Academy may indeed tackle a Vanya/trans arc. And if it did, it’d be a big deal and not something that’s quickly dealt with.

Of course, Page has always been closely related to this particular role, with season 2 previously confirming that Vanya was queer as she embarked on a relationship with a woman. Given that, it would fit with the character in themselves to potentially come out as trans and not just be something that addresses the actor’s own life and all the outside interest in it right now.

The Umbrella Academy is due to resume production for season 3 in February, so with any luck, we’ll get it sometime in the latter half of 2021.