The Umbrella Academy Stars Share Their Love For Elliot Page

Yesterday, Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated star most well known for roles in the likes of Inception, Juno and Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, among other projects, shared a lengthy letter on his social media profiles in which he came out as transgender and non-binary. As you surely saw, the news became a major talking point all around the globe, as Page is one of the most high-profile celebrities to have made such an announcement. And so far, at least, it’s been met with much praise and support from fans and colleagues alike.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, that my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” said the actor. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

Indeed, we’ve already seen an outpouring of love for Page over the last 24 hours or so and now, a few of his co-stars from The Umbrella Academy have chimed in as well, as you can see via the Tweets below.

welcome to the fam, elliot. ♥️ https://t.co/ElqkV1NjIh — Justin H. Min (@justinhmin) December 1, 2020

I love you Elliot. https://t.co/H1A9BW1fPP — Marin Ireland (@MarinIreland) December 1, 2020

Of course, Netflix has weighed in on Page’s announcement, too, showing their support and confirming that he’ll return in season 3 of the hit show. We don’t yet know how they plan on addressing this news within the series itself, but fans needn’t worry about not having the actor back for this next batch of episodes.

When said episodes might arrive, that we can’t say at the moment. Though we do know that the new run of The Umbrella Academy is set to begin filming in 2021, and with any luck, it won’t face any major setbacks or delays due to COVID-19. We will, of course, let you know as soon as we learn more, but in the meantime, be sure to drop a comment down below with your thoughts on Page’s announcement this week and what you’re hoping to see in season 3 of the aforementioned show.