Universal Reportedly Planning Doom TV Series To Tie In With New Reboot

Doom is a hot property right now. The 2016 game received near-universal critical acclaim by boiling the series back to its hi-octane, demon-smashing, heavy metal roots. Its sequel, Doom Eternal, was just released and while it wasn’t received quite as positively as its predecessor, it still kicks an unbelievable amount of ass.

All that on top of video game movies finally proving successful means that Universal is reportedly considering a big push for the franchise. This will include a new film, set to be a reboot, and now, according to our sources – the same ones who told us Extraction is getting a sequel and another Scream movie is in the works – a tie-in TV show.

Admittedly, Doom doesn’t have a great track record when it comes to adaptations. The 2005 film was a stinker and last year’s Doom: Annihilation was such garbage that the makers of the game released a statement saying they had absolutely nothing to do with it. Fortunately for Universal, next to nobody saw it, which opens the door for their upcoming projects.

We heard a month ago that the studio is developing a new movie series that will more closely adapt the events of the 1993 original. That’s a pretty barebones plot, which isn’t surprising considering that creator John Carmack once said “story in a game is like a story in a porn movie. It’s expected to be there, but it’s not that important.” However, at minimum, we should expect a base on Mars being overrun by hell demons in dire need of a chainsaw to the face.

Presumably, a Doom movie would put the Doomslayer front and centre as well, so where could this leave a tie-in? Well, the recent games have tapped into a rich seam of black humor in scientists conducting seriously unethical experiments with hell energy. It might be fun to see the day-to-day bureaucracy at one of these bases as they balance fixing the coffee machine and dealing with an infestation of screaming flying skulls in the bathroom.