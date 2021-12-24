Vincent D’Onofrio addresses possible MCU reunion with Charlie Cox

Hawkeye has done a sterling job of making the status of Marvel Television’s output even more contentious in terms of how it all ties into Kevin Feige’s cinematic universe, leaving fans equal parts excited and furious.

Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin was revealed to be the big bad of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop’s New York City adventure, and the actor admitted that he views the MCU’s Wilson Fisk to be the same guy who proved so popular among Netflix subscribers. Kevin Feige also confirmed that Charlie Cox would be the franchise’s Daredevil moving forward, so that left a lot of people very happy.

On the other side of the coin, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fans were not best pleased when Laura Barton was revealed to be Agent 19 as many had suspected, which effectively hammered another nail into the coffin of the show’s canonicity. The lines are blurry, to put it lightly, but D’Onofrio admitted in an interview with TV Line that he’d love to renew his onscreen rivalry with Cox in the MCU.

“I would love for that. It hasn’t crossed my mind a lot; I’ve kind of walked away from Daredevil. For a bit, I thought it might come back, but it’s been years now. I gave up on that. But I didn’t know that I was going to get a call from Kevin Feige, either, so everything’s up for grabs. I had no idea that I would do Hawkeye.”

It's Back To Basics For Matt Murdock In New Daredevil Season 3 Photos 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We’re expecting D’Onofrio to return in Hawkeye spinoff Echo, and Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez has very strong ties to Matt Murdock in the comic books as well, not just his arch-nemesis, so by that logic the chances are looking pretty good at the moment.