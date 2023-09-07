‘Virgin River’ season 5 part 2 release date on Netflix, episode count, plot, and more

Netflix‘s hit romance Virgin River is back for an exciting fifth season, and the stakes have never been higher in the fictional Northern California town than they are right now.

With everything from romance and relationships to property and life on the line — things in Virgin River are heating up, quite literally, in the recently released set of episodes, the first batch in season five. We’ve been captivated by Mel and Jack’s romance for four seasons now, and with each ebb and flow of the path they share and the highs and lows that their friends and loved ones experience — it’s been an emotional ride. So when fans learned that the series had been renewed for both a fifth and sixth season, we were ecstatic.

The first batch of episodes for season five is currently streaming, and while we’re still in the process of watching them all, we can tell you one thing — you’re going to want to cancel all your plans, curl up in a warm blanket with some tea or your favorite drink of choice, and binge watch each new episode.

You might wonder why people are talking about part two of season two and when you can watch it. Is there really an extended piece of the puzzle that we’ll soon be able to enjoy? Don’t worry; as always, we traveled to the quaint seaside town of Virgin River to find out, and we’ve got you covered.

Virgin River season five, part one, is streaming now

As we said above, you can dive into season five as Netflix dropped a batch of new episodes this morning. Fans of the series have been counting down the days until their debut, so we’re sure you’ve already begun watching the new season for yourself. If you’re still at work, don’t fret; they’ll be waiting for you when you get home.

The first set of episodes contains ten new pieces of the Virgin River puzzle for fans to uncover, and we’re warning you now: they’re pretty emotional. There are some significant changes on the horizon, some beautiful and some heartwrenching, and without giving too much away, something otherworldly threatens the lives of everyone we’ve grown to love, and there’s no promise that survival is imminent for everyone.

Fans will also see new faces in the quaint Virgin River town, and some of them are coming in to significantly impact the characters we’ve grown familiar with over the past few years. With an intricate storyline, there are layers to uncover with each new season, and as fans know, the series is based upon books of the same name — of which there are 16, so there’s a lot left to discover in Virgin River.

When does Virgin River season five part two begin streaming?

If you’ve already begun your binge-watch-a-thon for season five of Virgin River, you might wonder when you’ll be able to tune into the second part of season five — and we’ve got your answer. Season five, part two, debuts on Nov. 30, 2023 — just in time for the holiday season, and with good reason.

Everything we know so far says that part two of the fifth season will focus on the most wonderful time of the year. The great thing about a minor window of time between the two parts of season five is that fans are given the perfect opportunity to catch up on the series as a whole, and yes, we mean it’s rewatch time.

What better season than the fall to begin your journey through the ups and downs of Virgin River again?

How many episodes of season five, part two, will there be?

The second half of season five isn’t as lengthy as the first, but it won’t skimp on content, creativity, and Christmas. The two-episode part two begins airing on Nov. 30, and the episodes are holiday-themed. The titles of each episode are “The More the Merrier” and “Father Christmas” — and we can’t wait to celebrate the holidays with the characters in Virgin River.

Fans will also recall that season six was also confirmed with the announcement that season five was on the horizon. While there is no time frame for a release window for even more new episodes, you can rest easy knowing they’re on the horizon.