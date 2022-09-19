King Viserys might be presiding over one of the most tumultuous periods in the history of the Seven Kingdoms and literally graying with each House of the Dragon episode, but Paddy Considine seems to be living his best life at the moment, and the fandom is here for it.

The English actor was already a well-recognized and acclaimed name before coming onboard for the Game of Thrones prequel, but now, his acting chops have more than paid for the money HBO spent on him. In other words, everyone seems to love Considine as King Viserys, which makes his inevitable passing sometime in the next couple of weeks all the more tragic to bear.

But before we have to worry about that, the actor is here to get on the online meme train, jokingly showing off a slideshow of some of the most famous Targaryens in history. You may have seen some of them before.

In case you couldn’t tell, that first slide shows Welsh footballer and former Manchester midfielder Robbie Savage, while the second belongs to none other than the eternally blonde Duane Chapman. Then there’s a picture of the bespoke Dungeon Master, the first to actually correspond to the world of Westeros, a picture of the Wonderful Albino Family lacking a member, and last but not least, X-Factor contestant Wagner. The mind of Considine is truly wondrous.

We might have a bit more time with Considine as Viserys in House of the Dragon season 1, but like Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, the English acting legend is expected to bid the fictional world farewell as we draw closer to the finale.

House of the Dragon will return next week with its sixth episode, which will also mark the debut of Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke as older versions of Rhaenyra and Alicent, respectively.