Nearly two months after his passing in late January, the cause of death of The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley has been revealed. But unfortunately, it leaves more questions than answers.

According to a death certificate obtained by both E! News and TMZ, Moseley died from a gunshot wound to the head, after his body was found inside his car in an Atlanta-area parking lot. However, authorities have been unable to determine whether the 31-year-old died by suicide, homicide, or accident.

Mosely’s family said last month that they believe that he was kidnapped and murdered, and first became alarmed when the actor didn’t show up to a scheduled taping. However, his death was first investigated by authorities as a possible suicide, and it’s currently unclear if there is still an investigation ongoing.

Moseley was best known for his breakout role on the AMC zombie series, as Michonne’s former boyfriend and jawless pet walker Mike. His other credits include minor roles on HBO’s Watchmen and 2013’s The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

“Moses was loved by so many, and loved his friends, family, and his fans,” his agent, Tabatha Minchew, previously told E! News, describing Moseley as “not just a client but a best friend.”

“He will be missed by so many, he was the light of your day when you were around him, He was always happy and excited about life,” said Minchew, adding: “Everyone is still in shock and still trying to process what is happening.”

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.